Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?

Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
How to Ski in Maine on a Budget

Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
Maine is Sending Most of Us $450 to Help Pay for Heat

I just got my oil bill, and so grateful help is on the way. According to the Bangor Daily News, $450 checks are on their way to most of us. If you make less than $100,000 or as a couple making less than $200,000, you will get the relief money. These checks are part of a massive $475 million dollar relief package that was hung up in December by Senate Republicans but got approved this week and Governor Mills signed it in lightening speed.
More Than Just Goats Will Eat Up Your Maine Christmas Tree

Goats will eat anything, but a lot of animals would love to munch on your discarded tree. If you still have your tree up, good for you. But one of these days, it's gotta come down. Instead of filling a landfill, fill an animal's belly! News Center Maine did a great story about that gorgeous tree in your living room. Instead of chucking it in the backyard, there are ways to help our Maine farms.
Top 10 Highest Paid Executives of Public Companies in Maine

It's good to be an executive at IDEXX or WEX. Let's get something straight right out of the gate. I am not judging. Not being an executive, I cannot begin to imagine the pressure and responsibilities some of these executives have. So, I'm sure they earn every nickel of these amazing salaries. Am I surprised at some of these salaries? Sure I am. It's only because when I think of Maine and wages, millions usually aren't in those thoughts. These are salaries of 2021 - not 2022. Some positions have changed, which means their salary may be different too. But in 2021, these 10 were some of the highest-paid people in Maine. Let's break down what the top 10 highest-paid executives of public companies in Maine earned.
Here’s How Easy it is to Get a Real ID in Maine

The Real ID Act was passed by the United States Congress in 2005 after the events of 9/11 as a way to implement new federal standards of security for state-issued driver's licenses, among other things. It's been pushed back and back again ever since 2007, and the latest pushback happened...
An Open Letter to the Maine Shopper Who Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral

Dear Person Who I Watched Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral,. I'm not sure if you are aware of some common courtesy that many people use when putting their shopping carts into the cart corral after they finish their shopping. I can understand if you don't because just as many shoppers have a total disregard for the corral anyway. At least you were doing the right thing by putting it in the corral, but you were also doing it the wrong way.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
