Homemade Version of Restaurant-Style Ranch Couldn't Be Easier

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

It's time to kick store-bought to the curb.

If you’re like us, then you love going to a restaurant. Restaurants can transport us out of our daily routine. It’s nice for someone else to do the cooking. You’ll want to take any leftovers home if the food is delicious.

TikTok content creator @at.home.cook shared her version of homemade restaurant-style Ranch dressing . It's time to kick store-bought to the curb.

We understand everyone has different tastes in salad dressing. One person can be a fan of Ranch while they loathe Cesar. But regardless of your preference, it’s always nice to have options for salad dressing. If the dressing tastes like came from a restaurant, that’s even better. The recipe in the video is simple and won’t break the bank. You’ll need mayonnaise, a pack of ranch seasoning, buttermilk, and season to taste. Follow along to the video, and you’ll be enjoying a salad with ranch dressing in no time.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this recipe. User @AB wrote, “Uncle Dan’s Ranch dip seasoning is my favorite.” @Toni admitted, “Love this Ranch. Sometimes I purée a cucumber to make cucumber ranch.” @Oriana Ferguson exclaimed, “Can’t wait to make this!” @Lori B revealed, “I used to make this before bottled Ranch was a thing. No comparison. It’s the best!” @Mikki Crabtree remarked, “This is my favorite. I use the buttermilk dressing mix.”

It sounds like people love making their Ranch dressing. Unsurprisingly, homemade or restaurant quality is usually better than a store-made product. If you enjoyed the video, please visit @at.home.cook’s TikTok channel. You won’t believe all the cool content she’s made.

Delishably

Delishably

