thecoinrise.com
Genesis Global Slashes Workforce by 30%, Considers Bankruptcy
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading which has taken a lot of hits as a result of the decline in the crypto market has announced the retrenchment of about 30% of its staff and is considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a report by Wall Street Journal on January...
Balancer Calls Liquidity Providers to Withdraw $6.3M Funds at Risk
Balancer, a decentralized exchange platform, has asked its liquidity providers (LPs) to withdraw their funds from five pools over concerns of a possible exploit. These pools hold a combined total of $6.3 million. According to its January 6 announcement on Twitter, this was part of a potential bug or exploit...
Vauld Group Rejects Nexo’s Proposal Citing Financial Health
The tension between crypto lending rivals Nexo and Vauld Group has escalated further with the former claiming that Darshan Bathija, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vauld does not have the best interest of its creditors in mind. This accusation comes after Vauld and its committee of creditors (COC) turned down the revised takeover bid made by Nexo.
Galaxy Research Predicts a Rough Year for Crypto Venture Investments
According to Galaxy Research, 2900 agreements were made totaling more than $30 billion in investments in cryptocurrency businesses in 2022. Alex Thorn, the head of firmwide research at Galaxy, called it a “monster year” that was just barely surpassed by the $31 billion in VC investments in 2021. However, he warns that this year, the money may not flow as freely.
SuperRare Labs Layoff 30% Due to Crypto Bear Market
SuperRare, an NFT marketplace that permits the sales of digital collectibles has announced a reduction in its staff size by about 30% due to the ongoing crypto winter in the industry. The CEO of SuperRare Labs, John Crain announced on Twitter, that his company’s limited resources are not enough to...
FTX Attempts to Recover Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charitable Donations
The new FTX management headed by John J. Ray III is seeking to recoup funds that the former CEO of FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried contributed to political groups and charitable organizations. A report from The Wall Street Journal stated that some funds have already been spent, and the funds passed...
Huobi Confirms 20% Layoff Citing Restructuring Plans
With the new administration and leadership of Justin Sun, Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has decided to reduce its headcount by 20%. Previously, the Tron founder had earlier denied the rumors of layoffs coupled with talks about payment disputes, and disagreement with employees but has now confirmed the news of the layoffs citing plans to restructure amid its contagion with FTX.
MSafe Scores $5M Funding to Create Multi-Signature Solution
MSafe also known as Momentum Safe, a digital company that provides storage solutions for digital assets has secured $5 million dollars in a seed funding round to be used to develop multi-sig solutions across its network. MSafe announced the news on Twitter, stating that the seed round was led by...
US Authorities Opens Investigation DCG Money Transfers
US authorities have now begun investigations into internal transactions between Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary, Genesis, for any wrongdoing as per a Bloomberg report citing familiar sources. According to the report, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York together with the US Securities and...
Mycelium DeFi Protocol Exploited by Arbitrage Bot
After reporting that the rate of crypto exploits reduced as the previous year drew to a close, it seems like bad actors have resumed once again and many systems are getting breached. One of the liquidity pools which belongs to the multi-product Web 3.0 ecosystem Mycelium has been exploited due...
Mark Cuban Believes that Wash Trading will Cause Next Crypto Implosion
As per the Dallas Mavericks owner and crypto investor Mark Cuban, wash trading may result as the next crypto “implosion” this year. The billionaire with a net worth of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes, also predicted that 2023 would be full of cryptocurrency controversies like the multiple scandals that has shaken 2022 during an interview with The Street on January 5.
Mt.Gox Extends Deadline for Registration and Postpones Repayment
Customers of the defunct Japanese-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange Mt.Gox may have to wait for a little while longer than expected for their repayment to commence. Much to the disappointment of many, Mt.Gox has pushed back the date scheduled for the repayment by two months, at the same time, it has extended the window for registration.
Several Hedge Funds Subpoenaed in Connection to Binance
Many American hedge funds are getting probed by United States prosecutors about their connection with the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in a case of money laundering violations. This is a part of a long-running investigation into Binance which has been on the table of the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Subpoenaed on Twitter
After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.
Immunefi Researcher Discovers Bug Valued at $200M on Polkadot
An Immunefi researcher with the username, Pwning.eth reported a dangerous bug that was affecting the entire Polkadot ecosystem. The vulnerability was valued at approximately $200 million and was discovered across three Polkadot projects namely Acala, Astar Network, and Moonbeam. Immunefi only recently published the news, even though the vulnerability was...
