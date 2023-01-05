Read full article on original website
Genesis Global Slashes Workforce by 30%, Considers Bankruptcy
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading which has taken a lot of hits as a result of the decline in the crypto market has announced the retrenchment of about 30% of its staff and is considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a report by Wall Street Journal on January...
Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case
PRAGUE — (AP) — A Prague court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. A prosecutor requested a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna ($440,000) for the populist billionaire. The prosecution still can appeal.
US Authorities Opens Investigation DCG Money Transfers
US authorities have now begun investigations into internal transactions between Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary, Genesis, for any wrongdoing as per a Bloomberg report citing familiar sources. According to the report, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York together with the US Securities and...
Balancer Calls Liquidity Providers to Withdraw $6.3M Funds at Risk
Balancer, a decentralized exchange platform, has asked its liquidity providers (LPs) to withdraw their funds from five pools over concerns of a possible exploit. These pools hold a combined total of $6.3 million. According to its January 6 announcement on Twitter, this was part of a potential bug or exploit...
Several Hedge Funds Subpoenaed in Connection to Binance
Many American hedge funds are getting probed by United States prosecutors about their connection with the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in a case of money laundering violations. This is a part of a long-running investigation into Binance which has been on the table of the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New...
Galaxy Research Predicts a Rough Year for Crypto Venture Investments
According to Galaxy Research, 2900 agreements were made totaling more than $30 billion in investments in cryptocurrency businesses in 2022. Alex Thorn, the head of firmwide research at Galaxy, called it a “monster year” that was just barely surpassed by the $31 billion in VC investments in 2021. However, he warns that this year, the money may not flow as freely.
3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Subpoenaed on Twitter
After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.
Vauld Group Rejects Nexo’s Proposal Citing Financial Health
The tension between crypto lending rivals Nexo and Vauld Group has escalated further with the former claiming that Darshan Bathija, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vauld does not have the best interest of its creditors in mind. This accusation comes after Vauld and its committee of creditors (COC) turned down the revised takeover bid made by Nexo.
Huobi Confirms 20% Layoff Citing Restructuring Plans
With the new administration and leadership of Justin Sun, Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has decided to reduce its headcount by 20%. Previously, the Tron founder had earlier denied the rumors of layoffs coupled with talks about payment disputes, and disagreement with employees but has now confirmed the news of the layoffs citing plans to restructure amid its contagion with FTX.
Authorities Arrest Creator of Mutant Ape Planet for Defrauding Investors
US Authorities have arrested Aurelien Michel, the creator of Mutant Apes Planets NFTs for defrauding investors via a rug pull scheme. According to the filing made in a federal court in Brooklyn, the 24-year-old French National defrauded members of its NFT community over $2.9 million in digital assets. In the...
Mycelium DeFi Protocol Exploited by Arbitrage Bot
After reporting that the rate of crypto exploits reduced as the previous year drew to a close, it seems like bad actors have resumed once again and many systems are getting breached. One of the liquidity pools which belongs to the multi-product Web 3.0 ecosystem Mycelium has been exploited due...
New York’s AG Sues ex-Celsius CEO for Defrauding Investors
The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James has initiated legal action against Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius for misleading and defrauding investors. According to the filing, Mashinsky is accused of hiding the financial health of his now-bankrupt platform and promoting the...
