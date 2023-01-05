Read full article on original website
DCG Closes its Wealth Management Arm, HQ Digital
After so many financial woes, cryptocurrency empire Digital Currency Group has announced that it is shutting down one of its wealth management firms identified as HQ Digital. According to the news site The Information, HQ Digital has already stopped its operation since the 2nd of January, although DCG plans to continue the project at a later date.
thecoinrise.com
Galaxy Research Predicts a Rough Year for Crypto Venture Investments
According to Galaxy Research, 2900 agreements were made totaling more than $30 billion in investments in cryptocurrency businesses in 2022. Alex Thorn, the head of firmwide research at Galaxy, called it a “monster year” that was just barely surpassed by the $31 billion in VC investments in 2021. However, he warns that this year, the money may not flow as freely.
thecoinrise.com
Mt.Gox Extends Deadline for Registration and Postpones Repayment
Customers of the defunct Japanese-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange Mt.Gox may have to wait for a little while longer than expected for their repayment to commence. Much to the disappointment of many, Mt.Gox has pushed back the date scheduled for the repayment by two months, at the same time, it has extended the window for registration.
thecoinrise.com
Mastercard and Polygon Debut Web3 Musician Accelerator Program
Leading global payments & technology company, Mastercard, is again expanding its access to blockchain technology by its announcement of the Web3 based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program to assist musicians in launching their careers via Web3. In a January 7 blog post, the company unveiled the “Mastercard Artist Accelerator” initiative, stating...
thecoinrise.com
MSafe Scores $5M Funding to Create Multi-Signature Solution
MSafe also known as Momentum Safe, a digital company that provides storage solutions for digital assets has secured $5 million dollars in a seed funding round to be used to develop multi-sig solutions across its network. MSafe announced the news on Twitter, stating that the seed round was led by...
thecoinrise.com
3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Subpoenaed on Twitter
After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.
thecoinrise.com
Several Hedge Funds Subpoenaed in Connection to Binance
Many American hedge funds are getting probed by United States prosecutors about their connection with the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in a case of money laundering violations. This is a part of a long-running investigation into Binance which has been on the table of the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
thecoinrise.com
US Authorities Opens Investigation DCG Money Transfers
US authorities have now begun investigations into internal transactions between Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary, Genesis, for any wrongdoing as per a Bloomberg report citing familiar sources. According to the report, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York together with the US Securities and...
thecoinrise.com
Authorities Arrest Creator of Mutant Ape Planet for Defrauding Investors
US Authorities have arrested Aurelien Michel, the creator of Mutant Apes Planets NFTs for defrauding investors via a rug pull scheme. According to the filing made in a federal court in Brooklyn, the 24-year-old French National defrauded members of its NFT community over $2.9 million in digital assets. In the...
thecoinrise.com
Immunefi Researcher Discovers Bug Valued at $200M on Polkadot
An Immunefi researcher with the username, Pwning.eth reported a dangerous bug that was affecting the entire Polkadot ecosystem. The vulnerability was valued at approximately $200 million and was discovered across three Polkadot projects namely Acala, Astar Network, and Moonbeam. Immunefi only recently published the news, even though the vulnerability was...
thecoinrise.com
New York’s AG Sues ex-Celsius CEO for Defrauding Investors
The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James has initiated legal action against Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius for misleading and defrauding investors. According to the filing, Mashinsky is accused of hiding the financial health of his now-bankrupt platform and promoting the...
