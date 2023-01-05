Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
EUREKA, Calif. - Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks deliver loads...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Tree lands on Beverly Drive house, kills utilities for Pneumonia Gulch: Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE – Tall trees swaying alarmingly in high winds gave up one of their number Saturday evening, as a redwood tree crashed into a home at 1551 Beverly Drive. The tree appeared to cleave part of a bedroom from the house, leaving the severed portion listing at an odd angle. No injuries were reported.
kymkemp.com
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
waste360.com
Body Found in Recology Recycling Bin
A woman's body was found on a Recology recycling truck during the collection process. Based on the route, a representative said that the body had been picked up somewhere in the limits of Eureka, Calif. As an investigation begins, officers are working to identify and notify next of kin. Read...
kiem-tv.com
A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County
Founded in 2015 the E. P.I (Empower. Protect. Invest.) organization works to combat human trafficking within Humboldt County. this Saturday they hosted their first of many walks to help fundraise this mission. ‘The Walk One Step at a Time to End Human Trafficking’ fundraiser took place at Carson Park. Come...
kymkemp.com
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
kymkemp.com
‘Henry Is a Sweet Sensitive Young Fella’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Henry. I am a male, blue and red Doberman Pinscher. Age:...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Investigating the Assault of Two Elderly Males at the Carlotta Grange
On January 3 emergency personnel responded to the Carlotta Grange where they discovered a male subject suffering from what the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office characterized as “suspicious medical injuries”. At the time, scanner traffic indicated the reporting party was an individual driving a green van that had...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:10 a.m.: Broadway Reopened] One Person Trapped and Unresponsive After Crash on Broadway at Vigo in Eureka
About 12:10 a.m., two vehicles collided on southbound Broadway near Vigo. Emergency personnel on scene speaking over the radio requested an ambulance “expedite” as there was a person trapped and unresponsive after the crash. At least one juvenile is injured and is being placed in an ambulance. Though...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Sponsors Accepting Applications for 2023 Grant Cycle
Humboldt Sponsors, a local nonprofit, charitable organization dedicated to raising funds solely to benefit the youth of Humboldt County, is pleased to announce the 2023 grant application cycle is now open. Humboldt-based nonprofit organizations seeking funding assistance for programs serving local youth are invited to apply, including first-time and eligible...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Arlene Gallaway Ghera, 1932-2022
Our mother passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 (10 days shy of her 90th birthday). Arlene was born in Eureka on December 27, 1932, to William and Ruby Gallaway. She spent much of her childhood in the logging camps of Southern Humboldt and Santa Cruz. As her mother cooked for the various camps, Arlene was left in charge of her five younger siblings. She had many stories to tell of their various antics during those early camp days. For a short time, during World War II, her family moved to Fields Landing where she attended Field School and later Eureka’s Marshall School. After the war, the family moved back to the town of Blocksburg. She spent many days riding her horses, sunbathing on the Eel River and taking care of her younger brothers and sisters.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dave Silverbrand, Humboldt County Broadcasting Legend, Has Passed Away
Longtime Humboldt newsman and personality Dave Silverbrand passed away this morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. He was 76 years old. If you’ve lived in Humboldt for any length of time, there have been numerous occasions when Dave’s kindly spirit has shone out at you from your screen of choice. For the past 30 years, he’s held down reporting jobs for a number of television news operations, most recently with North Coast News. While a good portion of his career was spent in an anchor’s chair, in recent years Dave’s reports have focused on human interest stories highlighting people and events he’d run across in his daily Humboldt life. His final report for NCN — a visit to a drive-thru nativity scene in Eureka — was filed only two weeks ago. You can watch it below.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
North Coast Journal
Rio Dell Restaurants Reopen with Losses
A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 3 in Trinity County shut down due to snow and winter weather
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
