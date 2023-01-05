One week down and 51 to go in 2023. Perhaps because of a long haul into a third year of pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of chatter about New Year’s resolutions. A packed house at the swearing-in ceremonies for new district attorney and sheriff at the Cape Cod Community College showed a mostly masked audience as the camera panned across the auditorium. COVID precautions are a concern with so much uncertainty still about the virus. Eat, drink and be merry might well be the best coping strategy along with a motto of “expect nothing, appreciate everything,” for the New Year. ...

