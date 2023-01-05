ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unraveled, scientists say

The majestic structures of ancient Rome have survived for millennia — a testament to the ingenuity of Roman engineers, who perfected the use of concrete. But how did their construction materials help keep colossal buildings like the Pantheon (which has the world’s largest unreinforced dome) and the Colosseum standing for more than 2,000 years?
An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
KTVZ

Variety

Indian Hit ‘Dostojee’ Gets Channel 4 Deal – Global Bulletin

RIGHTS Channel 4 has acquired U.K. and Ireland broadcast and streaming rights for Indian festival favorite and box office success “Dostojee” (“Two Friends”), directed by Prasun Chatterjee. Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb blasts and percolated down to a remote village on the India-Bangladesh border, the film follows the friendship of two eight-year-old boys. Palash (Asik Shaikh), the son of a Hindu Brahmin and Safikul (Arif Shaikh), whose father is a Muslim weaver, are best friends, but fate intervenes. The film world premiered at the...
Cape Cod Times

Photo Shoot: Making the familiar strange

One week down and 51 to go in 2023. Perhaps because of a long haul into a third year of pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of chatter about New Year’s resolutions. A packed house at the swearing-in ceremonies for new district attorney and sheriff at the Cape Cod Community College showed a mostly masked audience as the camera panned across the auditorium. COVID precautions are a concern with so much uncertainty still about the virus. Eat, drink and be merry might well be the best coping strategy along with a motto of “expect nothing, appreciate everything,” for the New Year. ...
KTVZ

US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...

