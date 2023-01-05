ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

TWICE AS NICE: Bennett caps storybook career by leading Georgia's romp to repeat

Confetti swept throughout SoFi Stadium, sprinkling the Georgia Bulldogs as they reveled in their 65-7 victory over TCU, their two-year journey that once seemed unfathomable was now complete. “I told them all year: ‘We ain’t getting hunted, guys. We’re doing the hunting and hunting season is almost over and we...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: Georgia fans line up to buy national championship gear

University of Georgia fans lined up outside the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Buford late Monday night to buy shirts, hats and other merchandise to celebrate the Bulldogs' second consecutive football national championship. Academy stores across Georgia reopened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, moments after Georgia TCU in the national...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday

The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU. The edition will...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy