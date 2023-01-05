Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Illinois
Illinois might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Illinois.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?
If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?
With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
The Fascinating History Behind Illinois Ditching the Triangle Pizza Slice
Pizza is a beloved and ubiquitous food around the world, and each region has its own unique style and traditions. In Illinois, one of the most notable quirks is that pizzas are typically cut into square slices, rather than the more common triangular shape. But why is this the case?
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion
Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Believe It Or Not Illinois Has Live Comedy Every Night Of Week
We are lucky enough in Illinois to be able to find a live comedy show every night of the week. Illinois has a long rich history in comedy. Many of the greatest comics in the world are from here. Several moved to the Land of Lincoln to be a part of the scene. I thought I would do a little experiment and find out if you could experience live comedy every night of the week in Illinois. I was pleasantly surprised that there is.
Illinois Dashcam Footage Captures Unbelievable Meteor Footage
From December 26th until January 16th, if you look up in the night sky you just might see some pretty cool sights as this is the time frame of the Quadrantids meteor shower. According to the American Meteor Society (did you even know we had one of those?? Science is cool) the Quadrantids meteor shower peaked between January 3rd and 4th, but you still could spot meteors from this shower up until January 16th.
Unlock Your House and Car! Here Are The Top 10 Safest Cities in Illinois
Could you imagine leaving your house and car unlocked everyday, not having to worry about any sort of crime? Here's a list of the Top 10 Safest Cities in Illinois! HomeSnacksJr. There was a time when I was growing up not too far from here...Car doors weren't always locked. The...
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.
By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
80+ Unusual Items Hidden In Junk Drawers in MN, IA, and IL
Every home in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois are hiding one thing. Ok, that's not exactly true. There is a drawer that is hiding a whole bunch of things. Yep...I'm talking about the forbidden topic "the junk drawer". Are you hiding one of these 80+ items in the junk drawer...
wglt.org
Statewide: The impact of warmer winters
The average winter temperature in Illinois has risen about five degrees since 1970. We learn about the effects on farmers. And we learn about a small community restoring its historic opera house with help from a nonprofit. Listen to this week's Statewide. Our lineup:. * Sean Crawford has the story...
Illini signee Kaden Feagin earns Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year
For a second straight year, an Illinois signee was named Gatorade Illinois Football Player of the Year. Four-star Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin earned the honor for 2022, Gatorade announced on Friday. A year ago, Rochester wide receiver and current Illinois freshman wide receiver Hank Beatty won the honor. Playing...
