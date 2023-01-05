ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales

Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion

Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Believe It Or Not Illinois Has Live Comedy Every Night Of Week

We are lucky enough in Illinois to be able to find a live comedy show every night of the week. Illinois has a long rich history in comedy. Many of the greatest comics in the world are from here. Several moved to the Land of Lincoln to be a part of the scene. I thought I would do a little experiment and find out if you could experience live comedy every night of the week in Illinois. I was pleasantly surprised that there is.
Illinois Dashcam Footage Captures Unbelievable Meteor Footage

From December 26th until January 16th, if you look up in the night sky you just might see some pretty cool sights as this is the time frame of the Quadrantids meteor shower. According to the American Meteor Society (did you even know we had one of those?? Science is cool) the Quadrantids meteor shower peaked between January 3rd and 4th, but you still could spot meteors from this shower up until January 16th.
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.

By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
Statewide: The impact of warmer winters

The average winter temperature in Illinois has risen about five degrees since 1970. We learn about the effects on farmers. And we learn about a small community restoring its historic opera house with help from a nonprofit. Listen to this week's Statewide. Our lineup:. * Sean Crawford has the story...
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

