Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
UPMATTERS
From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 7, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death
As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins found dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee. Police believe they were targeted.
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
Comments / 0