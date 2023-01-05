ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

See the latest home sales for Onondaga County

Editor’s note: The home sale listings this week are limited because Onondaga County’s host website was down over the holidays. FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system. Service was restored on Tuesday, but the county has only filed a limited number of sales. We will report all the sales in future weeks.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse D.P.W. Christmas Tree Pickups Announced

Reminder! Get your Christmas Trees to the curb! Now that the holidays are over, it’s a good time to get that tree out to the curb to be picked up. The DPW has scheduled Christmas tree pickups throughout the city in the coming weeks. A dry Christmas tree can...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages

Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Another Popeyes restaurant proposed in Onondaga County

Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue

On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
ITHACA, NY

