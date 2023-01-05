Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO