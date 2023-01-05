Read full article on original website
See the latest home sales for Onondaga County
Editor’s note: The home sale listings this week are limited because Onondaga County’s host website was down over the holidays. FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system. Service was restored on Tuesday, but the county has only filed a limited number of sales. We will report all the sales in future weeks.
urbancny.com
Syracuse D.P.W. Christmas Tree Pickups Announced
Reminder! Get your Christmas Trees to the curb! Now that the holidays are over, it’s a good time to get that tree out to the curb to be picked up. The DPW has scheduled Christmas tree pickups throughout the city in the coming weeks. A dry Christmas tree can...
WKTV
Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
waer.org
Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages
Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
Another restaurant likely to move into Kirby’s: Mayor says many businesses clamoring for the space
Fayetteville, N.Y. – For years, Kirby’s in Fayetteville was a fixture in the village, offering staples like steaks and burgers in a prime location along East Genesee Street. In October, the owner closed the restaurant, and soon after the Westvale Kirby’s location shut down as well.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
Another Popeyes restaurant proposed in Onondaga County
Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.
urbancny.com
New Year, New Line: Got lead questions? City of Syracuse Lead Grant Program/Lead Hazard Control Office
New Year, New Line Got lead questions? You can now call 315-448-8273, where you will be welcomed by an automated voice recording that allows you to choose from talking to the Lead Grant Program (Dial 1) or the Lead Hazard Control Office (LHCO) (Dial 2). The Lead Grant Program can...
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
urbancny.com
PSLA at Fowler Students Celebrate Their Heritage through Latina Mentoring Initiative
It all started on October 21, 2021 – Latina Equal Pay Day. That’s when Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Latina Mentoring Initiative, a program that would be enacted in schools throughout New York State, to help support young Latinas and begin leveling the playing field.
whcuradio.com
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
