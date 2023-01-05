Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Is Danuel House Jr. Out of 76ers’ Rotation? Doc Rivers Explains
Danuel House hasn't been playing lately. Doc Rivers explained why.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
“Constantly challenging himself” - Julius Erving shares what makes Joel Embiid his clear favorite to win the MVP award
Julius Erving who is an icon for the Philadelphia 76ers makes no surprises by opting for Joel Embiid as his favorite MVP contender for the 2023 regular season.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 6: Zach Lavine Knocks Down 11 Threes to Take Down 76ers
Zach Lavine had a monster performance against the Philadelphia 76ers with 41 points on 11 of 13 shooting from the arc. Julius Randle leads the Knicks to their first road win vs. the Toronto Raptors since 2015. Randle ended the night with 32 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Kevin...
Sixers look to bounce back against Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers stated the obvious after his team’s loss on Friday: His team is much better when
Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers
The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
Cavs Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Tobias Harris
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, contenders are taking stock. They’re looking at what they have, and what they need. Generally, they don’t need top-end talent. That’s what makes them contenders. Sure, any given contender could attempt to form a superteam, but that’s not the only route...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) faced the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for an afternoon matchup in the Motor City. The Sixers, with no Joel Embiid or P.J. Tucker, dominated throughout the game. James Harden notched a triple-double and Philly took the 123-111 win over the Pistons. Let’s break down the Sixers win...
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks
The New York Giants (9-6-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 13.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Yardbarker
Eagles Waive G Sua Opeta
Opeta, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season. Since then, Opeta has been on and off of Philadelphia’s roster. In 2022, Opeta appeared in seven...
Giants make final QB decision for Week 18 vs. Eagles
For the New York Giants, Week 18 is meaningless for a good reason. They are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and have locked themselves into the sixth seed. After speculation over whether Daniel Jones will play in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, we finally have our answer.
Comments / 0