Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers

The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) faced the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for an afternoon matchup in the Motor City. The Sixers, with no Joel Embiid or P.J. Tucker, dominated throughout the game. James Harden notched a triple-double and Philly took the 123-111 win over the Pistons. Let’s break down the Sixers win...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Eagles Waive G Sua Opeta

Opeta, 26, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season. Since then, Opeta has been on and off of Philadelphia’s roster. In 2022, Opeta appeared in seven...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Giants make final QB decision for Week 18 vs. Eagles

For the New York Giants, Week 18 is meaningless for a good reason. They are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and have locked themselves into the sixth seed. After speculation over whether Daniel Jones will play in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, we finally have our answer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

