Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look
The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
CATL seen constructing new battery production facility in China
CATL is continuing to expand battery production in China as it looks to maintain its grip on the battery cell market. As many national governments, notably the United States, have looked to challenge China’s chip and battery production dominance, the collateral damage has been the Chinese battery supplier CATL, which still holds the position of the world’s largest battery cell producer. But as competitors look to establish new production in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea, CATL has doubled down on its home market of China.
Nurburgring poised for new EV lap record
An Italian EV startup called Automobili Estrema has launched a 2000+ horsepower EV hypercar that will take on the Nurburgring later this year. Perhaps one of the most fascinating battles within the car world over the past few years has been the battle for the EV lap record at the Nurburgring. Manufacturers have pushed their top-of-the-line vehicles to the absolute limit as they look to take the lead. Now, a small EV startup from Italy is looking to disrupt auto titans with its new EV hypercar, the Automobili Estrema Fulminea.
Tesla launches round steering wheel retrofit for Model S and Model X
It turns out that Tesla can indeed defy previous statements from its CEO, Elon Musk. Amidst the initial release of the Model S Plaid way back in 2021, Musk declared on Twitter that the new flagship sedan and its SUV sibling, the Model X, will not have a “normal” steering wheel option. Customers could either get used to the steering yoke or get a third-party retrofit if or when one is available.
Volvo’s EV sales increase over 7 percent in 2022
Volvo Cars reported its electric vehicle sales share increased by 7.1 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, Volvo sold 615,121 cars for the full year, which was a 12 percent decrease compared to 2021. However, EV sales increased to 10.9 percent of Volvo’s total sales for the year, a significant increase from the 3.7 percent share of EVs the automaker reported in 2021.
Tesla Model Y lands in Top 10 best-selling cars in U.S. for 2022
Update 11:51 AM ET: paragraph 9 updated for accuracy. The Tesla Model Y broke into the list of the Top 10 best-selling vehicles in the United States, data shows. With 252,000 units sold in the United States in 2022, the Tesla Model Y was the sixth-best-selling vehicle in the American automotive market. Data firm Motor Intelligence stated the Tesla Model Y saw a 32.4 percent sales increase last year compared to 2021.
Tesla drivers with inattentive Full Self-Driving Beta operation get new penalty
Tesla drivers who are inattentive during the operation of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite will have a different penalty than they did previously. Tesla drivers will now lose access to the company’s Full Self-Driving Beta program for “approximately two weeks” if they do not keep the vehicle detects inattentiveness from the operator.
