An Italian EV startup called Automobili Estrema has launched a 2000+ horsepower EV hypercar that will take on the Nurburgring later this year. Perhaps one of the most fascinating battles within the car world over the past few years has been the battle for the EV lap record at the Nurburgring. Manufacturers have pushed their top-of-the-line vehicles to the absolute limit as they look to take the lead. Now, a small EV startup from Italy is looking to disrupt auto titans with its new EV hypercar, the Automobili Estrema Fulminea.

