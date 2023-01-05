Read full article on original website
Related
The Ending of 'Kaleidoscope' Reveals the Bonds Were Taken by Someone Unexpected
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is designed to be watched in a variety of different orders, but that has left some confused about what actually happens at the end of its non-linear story. The series follows Ray Vernon, an expert thief who brings together an all-star crew to pull off the theft of billions of dollars of unmarked bearer bonds.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Reveals [SPOILER] Is the Killer in a Last-Minute Twist
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for The Pale Blue Eye. Content warning: This article mentions suicide and rape. Scott Cooper's gloomy and macabre murder mystery, The Pale Blue Eye, is finally here. Based on the 2003 eponymous novel by Louis Bayard, the Netflix adaptation follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates a series of gruesome murders at West Point in 1830. Along the way, he enlists the help of a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who has a penchant for alcohol and poetry.
Judge Lynn Toler's Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Passed Away at 72 Years Old
It goes without saying that Judge Lynn Toler is most famous thanks to her longtime role on the daytime television show Divorce Court. Her proceedings have ruled over many a nail-biting situation between dissolved couples. She has even leveraged that fame into other shows such as Commit or Quit. Article...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
msn.com
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”. ABC execs...
ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'
The meteorologist finished in third place on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
T.J. Holmes's Dating History Reveals He Has a Type: Powerful Women
Daytime news talk shows are not typically where viewers go for their daily dose of television drama, but the revelation that "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are dating may have changed that. When photos of the journalists vacationing in upstate New York together appeared online via the Daily...
Prince Harry Alleges Prince Charles And Camilla Wanted To Literally Change Catherine's Name When She Married William
Prince Harry claims in his new book that his father, Prince Charles, and Camilla wanted to alter Catherine's name after she married Prince William.
Petra Dupre Is Another Doctor Brought to Gaffney Chicago by Jack Dayton — What Do We Know?
Sheryl Crow once sang a "change will do you good," but on Chicago Med, things are in a state of near chaos and it's because of change. Now that Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) has controlling interest of Gaffney Medical Center, he has wasted no time in enacting changes all over the hospital. Apart from infusing massive amounts of cash into a new technologically advanced surgical suite known as O.R. 2.0, he is also bringing in new doctors.
Joaquin Phoenix Keeps His Family Life as Private as He Can
Known throughout his career for playing dark and unconventional characters, Joaquin Phoenix has garnered the attention of millions of fans worldwide through roles in The Master and Joker, which both highlighted his unique acting style and solidified his status in Hollywood history. Article continues below advertisement. Films starring Joaquin have...
The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity
For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
Princess Kate celebrates 41st birthday on eve of Prince Harry's memoir release
Princess Kate celebrates her 41st birthday today, 9 January, one day before Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir is due to hit shelves around the world.The Princess of Wales will likely mark the occasion in private with her family.Kate’s celebrations come amid a period of fracture and turmoil within the royal family, as Harry made accusations about his relatives - including his sister-in-law- in extracts seen from his autobiography Spare ahead of its relase.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Renewed or Canceled? The Fate of Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Is up in the Air!
After a two-year hiatus, the popular comedy-drama series Ginny & Georgia returned for Season 2 on Thursday, Jan. 5. The synopsis for the most recent season teases that the mother-daughter duo picks up right where the Season 1 finale left off. Article continues below advertisement. Only a few hours after...
11 Chefs. 1 Cash Prize. Where Is 'Pressure Cooker' on Netflix Actually Filmed? (SPOILERS)
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pressure Cooker on Netflix. Just when you thought cooking competitions couldn't possibly be any different (how can you add a spin on a chef cooking something with an out-of-the-box ingredient?) Pressure Cooker on Netflix turns up the heat – literally.
EP Teases Highly Anticipated 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the cast from three NCIS shows — NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles — are coming together in a three-hour crossover event. Team members from all three divisions head to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the retirement of their former Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor. However, just before the big party, the professor is found dead in his apartment.
St. Louis Radio Host Tony Patrico Has Left the Show Following DM Allegations
Some St. Louis radio listeners may have noticed that Tony Patrico, the regular co-host of The Rizzuto Show on The Point no longer seems to be on the show. As it turns out, Tony has left the station altogether. Article continues below advertisement. Many of his fans are wondering what's...
Dolly Parton Paid Tribute to Leslie Jordan — We Look Back at Their Friendship
Sometimes we lose a shining star, and months, years, centuries later, their legacy still isn't forgotten. LGBTQ+ icon Leslie Jordan is one of those stars. He passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at 67 years old after a car accident. So on the Jan. 5, 2023, winter premiere of Call Me Kat, the entire cast paid tribute to the late actor behind Phil with the help of Leslie’s friend, country legend Dolly Parton.
Is Allison Williams Married? Details on the 'M3GAN' Star
Before we were all horrified by the Gen Z teens of Euphoria, we had the anxious millennials of Girls. One of those Girls was the neurotic and narcissistic Marnie, played to perfection by Allison Williams as "a mélange of contradictions that made complete sense, as most human beings are," the Daily Beast once wrote.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
30K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0