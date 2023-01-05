Create Healthy Habits for a New Year

(Family Features) At the start of a new year, many people choose to embark on a journey to improve their health; this can take the form of losing weight, jumpstarting a fitness routine or mitigating a health issue. What many people don’t realize is having the right mindset is key to any successful change in behavior.

Focus on Lifestyle Results

When setting a new intention or starting a wellness program, set realistic and achievable goals so you can monitor your progress and stay motivated. When setting goals, it’s important to be clear with yourself about what changes you want to make in order to set yourself up for success. Rather than aiming for complex or difficult goals, set easier goals in order to keep motivation high. For instance, if you’re starting a weight loss journey, focus on your non-scale victories like having more energy to play with your kids or building the stamina to tackle your first 5K run.

Rely on Tools to Guide Your Journey

Arming yourself with resources can help make your journey to healthier living feel more attainable. One example is digital health platform Noom , which shows people how to shift their mindset to improve their overall health and well-being. With a powerful combination of psychology, technology and human coaching, the app has enabled millions to live healthier lives through behavior changes.

As a complement to the app, you can also learn more about it in the book, “The Noom Mindset,” available wherever books are sold.

“All of our habits are governed by powerful internal forces,” said Andreas Michaelides, a clinical psychologist and Noom’s chief of psychology. “‘The Noom Mindset’ gives readers a glimpse into how some of these forces operate and ways to change them to help you cultivate habits that could positively impact your health.”

Treat Yourself with Kindness

Many well-intentioned healthy habits fall off track because of a small slip or slower-than-expected progress. Be realistic about what you hope to achieve and set yourself up for success with a mindset that reflects the old adage that slow and steady wins the race. If you skip a workout or decide to indulge in your favorite dessert, give yourself grace and get back on track the next day.