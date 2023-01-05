HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center is hosting an event with Newton artist Glen Ediger this weekend. "In our Main Gallery, that will take place at 2 p.m., this Sunday, January 8," said Jace Chambers with the Center. "It's free admission and open to the public. For those who may not be able to come in person, although I highly recommend it, because that's how you get to ask your questions and really see the art making process and examples he brings with him. We'll also have it on our Facebook page as a video as well for later viewing, as well, for virtual viewing."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO