Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
South Hutch to continue work on water issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Manager Joseph Turner knows that his city's water needs are a major issue going forward. "It creates challenges," Turner said. "The long story short on that is that we use about 90% of our annual water allotment each year. Obviously, the lion's share of our usage is coming from a major industrial customer, Tyson Foods. That creates some challenges. There are a lot of benefits of having a large employer like that in your community, but that also creates a lot of challenges and one of the challenges we're facing is that we're bumping up toward our water allotment limit.
KAKE TV
Retail business incubator program accepting applications again
A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
Salvation Army still well short of goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Red Kettles are gone, but families in need still live in Reno County. The Salvation Army wants donors to know there’s still time to donate to support the people it helps every single day of the year. “The Red Kettles at Christmas are certainly...
KWCH.com
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The avian flu continues to hit farms hard and with that, your wallet could also take a hit at the grocery store. Two months following a CDC report on the U.S. approaching a record number of avian influenza outbreaks in wild birds and poultry, the prices for eggs have skyrocketed.
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Neighborhoods announce Annual Meetings; New neighborhood announces special meeting to select name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announced the upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on...
Sedgwick County Zoo selling Kucheza and Mahale apparel to benefit chimpanzees
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Thursday that they are going to sell Kucheza and Mahale apparel to benefit the chimpanzees at the zoo.
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
Hutch Rec board to meet on third Wednesdays in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Recreation Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced a change Wednesday to their monthly meeting day and time in 2023. The monthly Board of Commissioners meeting will now take place the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Meetings are held at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st and are open to the public.
Yoder Thrift Shop holding customer appreciation Saturday
YODER, Kan. — The Yoder Thrift Shop is holding a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is to mark the milestone of the thrift shop returning $100,000 to the community in the past two years. According to Michell Yoder with the store they have helped the...
ksal.com
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
Ediger talks art in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center is hosting an event with Newton artist Glen Ediger this weekend. "In our Main Gallery, that will take place at 2 p.m., this Sunday, January 8," said Jace Chambers with the Center. "It's free admission and open to the public. For those who may not be able to come in person, although I highly recommend it, because that's how you get to ask your questions and really see the art making process and examples he brings with him. We'll also have it on our Facebook page as a video as well for later viewing, as well, for virtual viewing."
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Board of County Commissioners likely to deny courthouse roof bids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As part of the Board of County Commissioners agenda on Monday, they will discuss bids for the courthouse roof project. In mid-December the county received bids for the courthouse roof project and courthouse space renovation project that were both authorized by the commission to send out to bids on October 11, 2022.
USD 313 board to hear bond presentation Monday
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will hear a potential bond presentation from Brennan Randa with Plan4 Architecture Design at its meeting Monday and then a subsequent bond resolution is on the agenda. According to a motion made at its December 12 meeting, the maximum...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
KWCH.com
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
