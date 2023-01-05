Read full article on original website
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in QueensMalek SherifQueens, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs
The Town of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department kicks off its 2023 winter season with a series of new classes & programs at its various recreation centers:. Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register. Yoga. Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing...
longislandbusiness.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
tbrnewsmedia.com
Meet the Reboli Center’s January Artisan of the Month: Shamma Murphy
This January, the Reboli Center of Art and History is showcasing the whimsical, captivating creations of Shamma Murphy, a needle felting expert from Stony Brook. The Center is displaying a variety of her work, focusing on fanciful sheep and cows – “ewes and coos” (Scottish Highland cows that have long fur that hangs over their face), as well as other adorable creatures.
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Video of Long Island Cares volunteers being rude to shoppers surfaces online
The volunteers eventually got themselves thrown off private property for their actions.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
longislandadvance.net
Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre
Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
longisland.com
Hard Bean Coffee Opens in Merrick
Hard Bean Coffee, a contemporary and cozy new coffee shop and cafe, has opened in Merrick. This welcoming space on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza has something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee aficionado, someone who needs caffeine to get you going, or a family looking for a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
portwashington-news.com
Forever Bracelets Come To Port Washington
The Diamond Boutique in Port Washington has recently begun offering Forever Bracelets. The Diamond Boutique is one of the first locations on Long Island offering the trendy accessory. Forever Bracelets are a sensation made famous by a New York City jewelry store. A Forever Bracelet is a beautiful dainty chain that gets zapped onto your wrist.
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Suffolk County correction officer gets emotional retirement sendoff
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- He was given the last rites and death seemed imminent, but the spirit, prayers and love of his family and colleagues helped a correction officer beat COVID-19.CBS2 was in Yaphank on Thursday when Officer Timothy Heaton, a new grandfather, officially retired and was honored for the job he cherished.It was a surprise sendoff for the respected and retiring correction officer from Suffolk County. Tears flowed all around for Heaton."Amazing how things change in a year," Heaton said.Six months of last year Heaton was hospitalized in a life-and-death battle with long COVID. He spent six weeks in a...
