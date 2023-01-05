ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs

The Town of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department kicks off its 2023 winter season with a series of new classes & programs at its various recreation centers:. Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register. Yoga. Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing...
BLUE POINT, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore

Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
BELLMORE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Meet the Reboli Center’s January Artisan of the Month: Shamma Murphy

This January, the Reboli Center of Art and History is showcasing the whimsical, captivating creations of Shamma Murphy, a needle felting expert from Stony Brook. The Center is displaying a variety of her work, focusing on fanciful sheep and cows – “ewes and coos” (Scottish Highland cows that have long fur that hangs over their face), as well as other adorable creatures.
STONY BROOK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre

Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
BELLPORT, NY
petage.com

Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore

Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
longisland.com

Hard Bean Coffee Opens in Merrick

Hard Bean Coffee, a contemporary and cozy new coffee shop and cafe, has opened in Merrick. This welcoming space on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza has something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee aficionado, someone who needs caffeine to get you going, or a family looking for a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day.
MERRICK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post

Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he  listened to  the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
portwashington-news.com

Forever Bracelets Come To Port Washington

The Diamond Boutique in Port Washington has recently begun offering Forever Bracelets. The Diamond Boutique is one of the first locations on Long Island offering the trendy accessory. Forever Bracelets are a sensation made famous by a New York City jewelry store. A Forever Bracelet is a beautiful dainty chain that gets zapped onto your wrist.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Suffolk County correction officer gets emotional retirement sendoff

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- He was given the last rites and death seemed imminent, but the spirit, prayers and love of his family and colleagues helped a correction officer beat COVID-19.CBS2 was in Yaphank on Thursday when Officer Timothy Heaton, a new grandfather, officially retired and was honored for the job he cherished.It was a surprise sendoff for the respected and retiring correction officer from Suffolk County. Tears flowed all around for Heaton."Amazing how things change in a year," Heaton said.Six months of last year Heaton was hospitalized in a life-and-death battle with long COVID. He spent six weeks in a...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy