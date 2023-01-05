Boxing predictions for 2023: Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford move on; Jarron Ennis explodes onto the scene

A pair of lightweights collide in the main event on Showtime PPV on Saturday night in Washington D.C. One of boxing's biggest stars is in action on Saturday night when Gervonta "Tank" Davis defends his secondary WBA lightweight title against WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. Several other stars will be in action on the Showtime pay-per-view card, with Jaron "Boots" Ennis, Rashidi Ellis and Demetrius Andrade all putting on the gloves.

1 DAY AGO