Boxing predictions for 2023: Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford move on; Jarron Ennis explodes onto the scene

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
A pair of lightweights collide in the main event on Showtime PPV on Saturday night in Washington D.C. One of boxing's biggest stars is in action on Saturday night when Gervonta "Tank" Davis defends his secondary WBA lightweight title against WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. Several other stars will be in action on the Showtime pay-per-view card, with Jaron "Boots" Ennis, Rashidi Ellis and Demetrius Andrade all putting on the gloves.
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from coaching ahead of Islam Makhachev's title defense at UFC 284
Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the sport of mixed martial arts entirely. Nurmagomedov has retired from coaching MMA after leading Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to UFC and Bellator lightweight championships, respectively. Nurmagomedov teased his departure from the MMA scene in an Instagram post published on Thursday. American Kickboxing...
