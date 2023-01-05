Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week. A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
abc12.com
Body discovered in Saginaw River in March of 1973 officially identified as Vietnam veteran
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body was discovered in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago and the remains have been officially identified. On March 13, 1973, the body of a man was discovered in the river in Zilwaukee Township. He had no identification on him, but police knew he was murdered.
WNEM
Meth present in body of toddler found dead in Montrose Twp. ditch
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
abc12.com
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance
Genesee County, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30 year sentenced for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison in the coming months.
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
WILX-TV
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
abc12.com
Large amount of drugs and cash seized during Saginaw traffic stop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - State police stopped a car in Saginaw and seized a large amount of drugs and cash. Troopers pulled over a car for improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 389 grams of suspected powder...
WNEM
Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
3 MSP troopers on leave after deadly Lansing police shooting
Michigan State Police released more information about the officer involved shooting.
abc12.com
Genesee Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying woman connected to larceny
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a woman who is wanted in connection with a larceny of a 75-year-old who was shopping at Walmart. The woman can be seen in the video. If you have any information, you are...
Lansing police name man killed, officer involved in shooting
On Thursday around 5 p.m. the Lansing Police Department got a call about shots being fired and a man point a gun at them in the area of Irene Court. When Lansing police and Michigan State Police arrived, they started hearing gunshots.
Bartending school opens in downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Sheena Harrison is shaking up daiquiris and Flint’s downtown business scene at her newly-opened bartending school in Buckham Alley. The Flint native moved her formerly Burton, Mich. based school to its alley storefront just ahead of the Christmas holiday, offering her first training on Dec. 19, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
WNEM
Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
abc12.com
Body pulled from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man's body was pulled from the Saginaw River Friday afternoon after people saw the body in the river just behind the Temple Theatre. Police say the body is believed to be an adult male and had been in the water for some time. They have not identified him as of yet.
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
