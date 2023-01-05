ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project

FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
Uprise RI

Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fox56news.com

Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ATTLEBORO, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Narragansett

Are you searching for a full list of hotel in the Narragansett area? You are going to get a hotel full list details in Narragansett. Also, a directional link from your area, with Web Page data, Support Number, details area, approximate regular users ratings, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘, official page, we have picked this data.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
reportertoday.com

Charles H. Saunders

Charles H. Saunders,93 of East Providence was the beloved husband of the late L. Carol (Doherty) Saunders. He passed away January 5, 2023. Born in Providence the son of the late Leon W. & Marion (Walsh) Saunders & Stepson of the late Beatrice (Pearson) Saunders. He was a resident of East Providence since 1959, previously living on Jefferson St. Providence. He attended St. Patrick School & graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1947.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
COHASSET, MA

