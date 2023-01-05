Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project
FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
independentri.com
North Kingstown considering purchase of open Cruickshank land
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is considering one of its largest purchases of open-space land in coordination with other environmental groups interested in protecting the tract from development. Known as the Cruickshank property off Shermantown Road, the three-parcel area comprises about 355 acres that are...
Seekonk’s police chief placed on leave
Town administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave, but didn't explain why.
fox56news.com
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Narragansett
Are you searching for a full list of hotel in the Narragansett area? You are going to get a hotel full list details in Narragansett. Also, a directional link from your area, with Web Page data, Support Number, details area, approximate regular users ratings, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘, official page, we have picked this data.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
reportertoday.com
Charles H. Saunders
Charles H. Saunders,93 of East Providence was the beloved husband of the late L. Carol (Doherty) Saunders. He passed away January 5, 2023. Born in Providence the son of the late Leon W. & Marion (Walsh) Saunders & Stepson of the late Beatrice (Pearson) Saunders. He was a resident of East Providence since 1959, previously living on Jefferson St. Providence. He attended St. Patrick School & graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1947.
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
WCVB
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
