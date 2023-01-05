Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
ABC6.com
New Providence shelter to house homeless couples
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
GoLocalProv
CEO of 6/10 Contractor Says RI AG Neronha Is Demanding $17M and Criminal Charges for Contamination
In an interview with GoLocal, Vincent Barletta, the CEO and President of Barletta Heavy Division, the lead contractor of the 6/10 construction project, said that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is “blackmailing” him and demanding $17 million to settle the environmental contamination case. Barletta’s firm dumped tons...
Turnto10.com
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
nrinow.news
Van fundraiser, Comedy Night: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
Berard-Desjarlais American Legion Post 88 handed out 15 new coats on Saturday, Jan. 7. The post at 111 Chapel St. will be open to all that are in need of a coat on Monday, Jan. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The post has been working with Berean Baptist Food Pantry, St. Pats Food Pantry, Memere’s Mission, Rhode Island State Police, Home Depot and Ocean State Job Lot to get the jackets to those in need.
City Council president seeks review of Judge Caprio’s TV show ‘Caught in Providence’
The 86-year-old's family has been earning money from a realty show taped in his courtroom in Providence.
Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’
The North Kingstown School Committee meeting was packed Monday night following the abrupt resignation of the district's interim superintendent last week.
Turnto10.com
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter
(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday. It is expected to hold up to 40 available beds, increasing from the original proposal of 16 beds.
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
whatsupnewp.com
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
reportertoday.com
East Providence Youth Council Members Initiate ‘The Bandana Project’ In East Providence and Surrounding Communities
On Friday January 6th, 11 members of the East Providence Youth Council (EPYC) became the inaugural support group for EPYC’s nationally recognized chapter for The Bandana Project. The East Providence Prevention Coalition (EPPC) awarded certificates of training to the youth and they received green bandanas. The Bandana Project is...
foodgressing.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
providencedailydose.com
Free Fare On The R-Line
This is a reminder that the R-Line — RIPTA’s highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket — is free from now through July 1st. Just hop on and hop off. RIPTA announced the pilot program last summer:. This free fare pilot program, funded with $2.5 million in the...
