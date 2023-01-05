Berard-Desjarlais American Legion Post 88 handed out 15 new coats on Saturday, Jan. 7. The post at 111 Chapel St. will be open to all that are in need of a coat on Monday, Jan. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The post has been working with Berean Baptist Food Pantry, St. Pats Food Pantry, Memere’s Mission, Rhode Island State Police, Home Depot and Ocean State Job Lot to get the jackets to those in need.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO