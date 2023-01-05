ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
PAWTUCKET, RI
New Providence shelter to house homeless couples

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Van fundraiser, Comedy Night: Five things to know in Burrillville this week

Berard-Desjarlais American Legion Post 88 handed out 15 new coats on Saturday, Jan. 7. The post at 111 Chapel St. will be open to all that are in need of a coat on Monday, Jan. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The post has been working with Berean Baptist Food Pantry, St. Pats Food Pantry, Memere’s Mission, Rhode Island State Police, Home Depot and Ocean State Job Lot to get the jackets to those in need.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter

(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday. It is expected to hold up to 40 available beds, increasing from the original proposal of 16 beds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
WARWICK, RI
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
East Providence Youth Council Members Initiate ‘The Bandana Project’ In East Providence and Surrounding Communities

On Friday January 6th, 11 members of the East Providence Youth Council (EPYC) became the inaugural support group for EPYC’s nationally recognized chapter for The Bandana Project. The East Providence Prevention Coalition (EPPC) awarded certificates of training to the youth and they received green bandanas. The Bandana Project is...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Free Fare On The R-Line

This is a reminder that the R-Line — RIPTA’s highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket — is free from now through July 1st. Just hop on and hop off. RIPTA announced the pilot program last summer:. This free fare pilot program, funded with $2.5 million in the...
PAWTUCKET, RI

