Toya Bush-Harris Slams Quad Webb’s Looks + Says She’s Not the Face of ‘Married to Medicine’

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
RHOP Recap: Karen Goes off on Charrisse + Mia Puts Jacqueline All the Way on Blast
On the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” the ladies head to Mexico to celebrate Ashley’s birthday. But it’s hard for the good times to happen due to a couple of breakdowns in friendships. Mia and Jacqueline clash after they have a disagreement over parenting choices. But things really go south when both women hurl accusations at one another. And Mia alleges that Jacqueline slept with a married man.
