ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Practicing ‘Primal Movement’ Patterns Can Improve Your Flexibility, Mobility, Strength, and Coordination

By Jordan Galloway
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KWTS_0k4c3VBt00

If you've ever watched a baby in action, you've likely noticed that they tend to use primal movement patterns. "This refers to movements that are natural and fundamental to the human body, like squatting, lunging, pulling, hinging, rotating, or pushing," says Andrew Slane, sports conditioning specialist and instructor at Fiture, a smart home fitness mirror. Primal movements are instinctual, hence why tiny humans are able to perform them without being taught.

But these movements aren't just essential to your early childhood development—doing them daily is also an indicator of longevity. In fact, the number-one thing the longest-living people on the planet all have in common is natural, aka primal, movement practices.

"As we age, we tend to fall into dysfunctional movement patterns that cause injury over time—how we pick things up, bend over, or perform any seemingly normal function in our daily life," Slane says. "Usually, we blame this on aging, but in fact, it tends to be caused by bad habits and not paying attention to how we perform a task."

He gives the example of lifting a basket of laundry: "Do you properly hinge at your hips with a neutral spine and no twist or torque in your neck, or do you just bend with a rounded back? Now, imagine how that has taken a toll over decades," he says. "Working primal movement patterns properly, and making sure these movements stay harmonious and fluid over time, is key to continue moving efficiently and without pain."

More often than not, you'll hear trainers talk about primal movements as "functional movements," meaning that they mimic the way you use your body in everyday life. Yet everyone's day-to-day looks different. What's "functional" for a pro athlete is going to be different than a mail delivery person, or desk worker. Primal movements, however, go back to the basics for all of us.

"Primal movement often involves play, which can be fun and a welcome change from traditional exercises that can feel monotonous," he says. Again, think about a toddler. Their idea of fun is squatting low to play with toys, throwing a ball, or pushing themselves up off the floor. "They can also be adaptable and modified to suit a wide range of fitness levels," Slane adds.

The benefits of primal movement patterns

Although exactly what you get out of practicing primal movements depends on your own fitness and goals, Slane says that there are three universal perks most people can expect to gain.

Increased strength

Because primal movement exercises involve using the body in natural and functional ways, they often help improve overall strength, according to Slane.

Enhanced mobility and flexibility

Primal movement exercises can increase the range of motion of both muscles (increasing flexibility) and joints (increasing mobility).

Improved coordination

"Primal movement exercises often involve using multiple muscle groups at once, which can help to improve overall coordination," Slane says.

The best way to incorporate primal movement into your fitness routine

Slane says there are several good ways to go about this. Here, he offers are a few sample primal movement exercises to try adding in your next workout:

Russian twist

Start sitting on the floor with slightly bent knees, lean back to engage your torso. From there, rotate your torso from side to side. Do three sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Superman

Start lying face down on the floor with arms and legs extended, keeping your neck neutral by gazing down. While keeping your arms and legs straight, engage your core muscles, then lift your arms and legs toward the ceiling just a couple of inches using your glutes rather than your lower back. For a less advanced version, only lift your arms. Hold for a few seconds and lower back down with control for one rep. Do three sets of 8 to12 reps.

Squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if sitting back in a chair. Make sure to keep your chest up and your weight on your heels. Do three sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Push-up

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and lower your body in one piece. Make sure to keep your core engaged. Do three sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Plank

Start in a high push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart, engage your core, and hold for 30 seconds. Do three sets.

Good Mornings

Start standing up straight with feet hip-distance apart, hands behind head, elbows wide. Next, hinge forward, pushing your hips back, with your knees slightly bent. Slowly lower your torso until your spine is almost parallel to the floor, maintaining a flat back from your head to hips. Then return to the starting position, keeping your core engaged. Do three sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Lunges

Start standing up straight with feet hip-distance apart. Step forward with one leg and lower your body until your front thigh is parallel to the ground. Push off the front heel to step back to your start position. Make sure to keep your torso upright. Do three sets of 8 to 12 reps on each leg.

Best practices for beginners

If you are new to primal movements, start slowly and progressively to build up the intensity and complexity of the workout as you become more proficient and comfortable, Slane says. "It's also critical to listen to your body, take breaks when necessary, and use the proper form and posture to get the most out of the workout and avoid possible injuries," he adds. "When getting started, it's also important to consult a qualified fitness professional who can help you determine the best workout plan for you and help you learn the proper technique."

As you get stronger, continue to progress your practice by adding load to the exercises—but only after you've nailed good form.

Why primal movement is more than a passing fad

Searches for primal movement were up 120 percent on Pinterest last year, so you can potentially expect to start hearing more about it. But it's far from a new concept.

"To some, primal movement may seem like a specialized form of exercise, or a fad—it is not," Slane says. "It is functional training to help anyone better the activities of their daily life, which is at the center of the main goal in fitness: Keep people healthy and moving properly. In truth, it doesn't get much more old-school than this."

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Start the New Year on the Right Foot With the Best Podiatrist-Approved Shoes of 2022

The only thing we love more than a good end-of-year recap is shoes, and to say we've covered a lot of them in 2022 would be a major understatement. If you can think it, chances are we've written about it (or are planning to very soon.) From the most supportive slippers and the comfiest clogs, to orthopedic sandals and sneakers that address foot pain, we've worn 'em all, and won't settle for anything less than comfortable and supportive.
TEXAS STATE
Well+Good

It’s Gross Seeing How Much Gunk This ‘Pore Vacuum’ Sucks From My Skin—And Also Deeply Satisfying

As a skin-care lover, I’m ashamed to admit how often I’d poke, prod, squeeze, and simply examine my pores. Blackheads have been my enemy ever since hormones kicked in. (As if middle school wasn’t bad enough.) Even with a regimented face washing routine, decades later I still wasn’t able to nix the bumps on my forehead and the little black spots on my nose.
Well+Good

4 Telltale Signs That You Should Be Lifting Heavier Weights, According to a Trainer

When it comes to resistance training, there are several different types of strength you could be trying to build: muscular endurance, max strength, or power, just to name a few. But the one thing they all have in common is that, in order to continue seeing improvement and gains, you've got to apply a concept called "progressive overload" to your workout plans. A big part of that is figuring out when it's time to start lifting heavier weights.
ScienceBlog.com

How exercise preserves physical fitness during aging

Proven to protect against a wide array of diseases, exercise may be the most powerful anti-aging intervention known to science. However, while physical activity can improve health during aging, its beneficial effects inevitably decline. The cellular mechanisms underlying the relationship among exercise, fitness and aging remain poorly understood. In a...
techaiapp.com

The Real Reason You’re Not Motivated to Exercise

Jan. 4, 2023 – Could your gut health be behind your motivation – or lack thereof – to exercise?. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania recently explored this topic when they wanted to find out why some lab mice seem to love their exercise wheel, while others mostly ignore it.
boxrox.com

How to Build More Muscle, Strength and Better Pecs with the Z Press

This extensive guide to the Z Press will teach you everything you need to know about the exercise and how to use it to build strength, muscle and a better body. The Z Press is a seated pressing exercise that works with zero drive from the legs and core. This...
Well+Good

I’m a Trained Chef and Pasta Snob, and This New Gut-Friendly, Bone Health-Boosting Alternative Pasta Changed My Life

It seems like every time I visit the grocery store, I come across a new alt-pasta brand featuring nutrient-rich ingredients that go way beyond your standard durum wheat semolina (chickpea, brown rice, soy, lupini bean, or sorghum pasta, anyone?). Of course, as a big fan of both pasta and the wonders of a well-balanced gut microbiome, I’m always eager to check out the newest kid on the shelf—which has led me to Solely’s brand-new organic green banana fusilli pasta. And I must say, it definitely exceeded my expectations.
Well+Good

Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It

Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
Well+Good

The FDA Will Allow Abortion Pills To Be Sold at Retail Pharmacies for the First Time—Here’s What To Know

Mifepristone, one of two medications used for a medication abortion will soon be accessible via prescription at certified pharmacies across the U.S. in states where abortion remains legal—either in-store or by mail order. Medication abortion is the administration of two pills to terminate a pregnancy 10 weeks or earlier. The second medication, misoprostol, has uses beyond medication abortion and was already available by prescription at retail pharmacies.
Well+Good

‘First In, First Out’ Is the Simple Chef Storage Technique That’ll Save You from Wasting So Much Food (and Money)

There’s always something new to be learned in the kitchen. And who better to aid in our ongoing mastery than those who make a living cooking up delicious meals while keeping the environment in mind? Honing cooking skills requires attention to taste and aesthetics, of course, but it’s important to learn how to cook not only with gusto, but with intention.
Well+Good

This Affordable Rolling Rack From Amazon Helped Me Streamline My Home Gym—And It’s 25% Off Now

When I moved into my new home in July, one of the things I was most excited about was my expansive utility room, which housed my washer and dryer, extra fridge and freezer, and seemed like the perfect place to set up my first-ever home gym. After years of fitness experimentation and being a health and fitness writer, I had accumulated an awful lot of equipment, ranging from jump ropes, resistance bands, and yoga mats, to trendy Bala Bangles, dumbbells, and boxing gloves.
Well+Good

How Studio Qila Founder Bridget O’Carroll Prioritizes ‘Form Over Ego’ on and off the Mat

The signature method of Bridget O’Carroll’s Studio Qila is supposed to be a challenge, and O’Carroll encourages students to sit in that feeling, not ignore it. But while inhabiting struggle is a central part of the high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-style classes, O’Carroll says what a Studio Qila challenge looks like should vary from person to person, and even day to day, based on what your body needs when you hit the mat. That’s why she always includes different variations of her exercises, and instructs her students to practice “form over ego”: Choosing to do what you can execute most effectively, not a “should” based on an external factor like competition or achievement.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy