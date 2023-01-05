Police arrest man after pursuit along I-95 ends in Milford

A high-speed chase down I-95 south ended Thursday in Milford with the arrest of a wanted suspect.

Police say a white Honda crashed into the guardrail at Exit 36 off I-95 Thursday morning, ending the chase.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire as the suspect fled the scene, crossing both the north and southbound lanes of I-95. Police later caught up to the suspect on the opposite side of the highway.

East Haven police say the suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.

East Haven police and other local departments were on scene in Milford along with state police. At one point I-95 was closed in both directions, as were the on- and off-ramps at Exit 36.

State police told News 12 Connecticut the incident apparently started in Branford Thursday.

East Haven police say they are working closely with the Inspector General's Office and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division.