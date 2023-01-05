ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Police arrest man after pursuit along I-95 ends in Milford

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQBa1_0k4c3Rez00

A high-speed chase down I-95 south ended Thursday in Milford with the arrest of a wanted suspect.

Police say a white Honda crashed into the guardrail at Exit 36 off I-95 Thursday morning, ending the chase.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire as the suspect fled the scene, crossing both the north and southbound lanes of I-95. Police later caught up to the suspect on the opposite side of the highway.

East Haven police say the suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.

East Haven police and other local departments were on scene in Milford along with state police. At one point I-95 was closed in both directions, as were the on- and off-ramps at Exit 36.

State police told News 12 Connecticut the incident apparently started in Branford Thursday.

East Haven police say they are working closely with the Inspector General's Office and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Felon Busted With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Southbury police investigating theft of three dirt bikes

SOUTHBURY — The police department was investigating the recent theft of three dirt bikes from a residential property on Main Street North. Officers were called to the residence the afternoon of Jan. 4 and told that three dirt bikes had been stolen from a barn, police said. Through an...
SOUTHBURY, CT
NHPR

New Haven police officers blame EMTs for Randy Cox's injuries

The five New Haven police officers who have been sued by Randy Cox for injuries that left him paralyzed have filed court papers blaming the EMTs who treated Cox. The officers claim the two EMTs from American Medical Response “misrepresented” Cox’s inability to move, and failed to intervene in the field by allowing the officers to move Cox from his holding cell to a stretcher.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Larceny

On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy