Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
New Bedford Police Answer Questions About Upcoming Civil Service Exam
The New Bedford Police Department is actively seeking to add new officers to the force and has begun an all-out recruiting campaign, beginning with encouraging those considering police work to sign up for the upcoming Massachusetts civil service exam. Lt. Scott Carola and Sgt. Matthew Rodrigues recently visited WBSM to...
fox56news.com
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
independentri.com
For local police departments, declining recruitment numbers cause for concern
Imagine calling your local police department for an emergency and the dispatcher responds that the arrival of an officer could take a while because of a staff shortage. Businesses are already uttering those words. Further difficulty recruiting police officers could sound that alarm, say some in law enforcement, if staffing continues to plummet due to officers retiring or leaving, and there’s no one to fill their jobs.
Seekonk’s police chief placed on leave
Town administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave, but didn't explain why.
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Narragansett
Are you searching for a full list of hotel in the Narragansett area? You are going to get a hotel full list details in Narragansett. Also, a directional link from your area, with Web Page data, Support Number, details area, approximate regular users ratings, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘, official page, we have picked this data.
ABC6.com
‘It’s the unknown’: Residents, fishermen push for answers after body found in Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A local community was left rattled last month, after the body of a woman was found in Carbuncle Pond. The body was found on December 21st by a fisherman near a dock. The Department of Environmental Management deemed the death suspicious. “We were like, oh...
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
reportertoday.com
Charles H. Saunders
Charles H. Saunders,93 of East Providence was the beloved husband of the late L. Carol (Doherty) Saunders. He passed away January 5, 2023. Born in Providence the son of the late Leon W. & Marion (Walsh) Saunders & Stepson of the late Beatrice (Pearson) Saunders. He was a resident of East Providence since 1959, previously living on Jefferson St. Providence. He attended St. Patrick School & graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1947.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
WCVB
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
ABC6.com
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
