Columbia, SC

Jordan Burch Enters The Transfer Portal

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rA4P_0k4c0Rlc00

South Carolina has lost another one of their top contributors to the transfer portal in Jordan Burch.

South Carolina has lost multiple players on both sides of the ball to the transfer portal in the past month, starting with tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner, then eventually seeing MarShawn Lloyd enter the portal, along with other players like Corey Rucker and Gilber Edmond.

South Carolina was already thin at the edge position due to the loss of Edmond and Hot Rod Fitten to the portal, and they got even thinner at that position on Thursday afternoon, as it was reported that Jordan Burch has entered his name into the transfer portal.

This move leaves Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and edge and outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas in a pickle, as they'll now need to find other players to step up and contribute at those positions. Monteque Rhames and Desmond Umeozulu are two highly touted signees at the position that the coaching staff is excited about, but it's not an ideal situation for the both of them to now be having to potentially start out of necessity in their true freshmen season this upcoming fall.

Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

