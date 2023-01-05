NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Likely To Make A Trade Ahead Of 2023 Deadline

Miami Heat reportedly likely to make a move ahead of NBA trade deadline.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are finally starting to turn things around after a lethargic start to the season, but there is still a sense that they fall behind some of the other Eastern Conference elites.

Even with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat may not have enough depth to keep their heads above the water, and it has put them in an interesting position ahead of February's trade deadline.

According to Hoops Hype's Yossi Gozlan , the Heat will not let their struggles go unanswered. With a few notable trade assets (like Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon) and pressure to make win-now moves, he expects the Heat to make at least one big move before it's all said and done.

If there’s a team that I feel pretty good about doing something at the trade deadline, I think it’s the Heat, especially because a lot of things open up for them starting Jan. 15. Oladipo is a logical trade candidate, but he has veto rights over any trade since he signed a one-plus-one deal. He’s still working towards getting back to form, so any trade would have to put him in a good situation. If traded though, he would lose his Bird Rights, which aren’t too valuable right now since he’s probably not getting much more than his player option amount in free agency. But they could be valuable for him since Miami was where he ultimately wanted to play for, so I think there’s a good likelihood he remains in Miami, which is where he ultimately wants to be, and just let things play out.



Dedmon, on the other hand, can be traded, and his contract feels like it was made for him to be traded. His $4.7 million salary this year, which is well above the minimum, is a decent chunk of salary filler in trades, and his $4.3 million for next year is completely non-guaranteed, which effectively makes him a walking trade exception. If a good opportunity comes to the Heat that requires a little extra matching salary, that’s where Dedmon could come in.

Injuries have been a major factor for the Heat's performance this season, but if they had a deeper bench, perhaps it'd be easier to manage the next time one of their key guys is out.

Bam Adebayo Must Emerge As The Leader Of The Heat

When it comes to the Miami Heat , they really only go as far as Bam Adebayo takes them. The team is clearly at its best when he's the focal point, and this recent stretch is proof that they can win with him as their guy.

Needless to say, they are committed to Bam going forward and will build around him regardless of how this season ends .

Now all they have to do is surround Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler, with the players they need to succeed.

