Larsa Pippen Showed Marcus Jordan On Her Instagram Stories As The Couple Spent New Year's Eve Together

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan keep living their romance and recently spent New Year's Eve together.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have become one of the most famous couples in the NBA since a couple of months ago. The reality TV star and the store owner shocked the world when they were seen together, sparking a lot of rumors about their situation and how that would've been welcomed by the people in their lives.

Pippen recently talked about Marcus, refusing to call him her boyfriend and showing that they are just a couple of friends that spend time and have fun together. Larsa has stated that she never had that much contact with Marcus until three years ago , and now their relationship has become better and closer.

Following their first sight in public, they were seen showing love to each other, going to restaurants and the beach to have fun, kiss, and hug . All these situations have only fueled the rumors of a potential relationship between these two controversial figures.

Larsa Pippen Keeps Spending Time With Marcus Jordan

Before the year 2022 ended, Larsa and Marcus once again appeared together, celebrating the holidays and looking really well together. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife shared a pic on her Instagram stories of herself and Marcus.

She also shared a post of herself only, wishing all her fans a happy new year while showing off the sexy black dress she wore for the occasion.

"Wishing you a happy healthy new year ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Pippen has stated over and over that she's single right now, and Marcus is only her friend. Whatever they are, they seem to be happy with that. The reality TV star has claimed that she's dating, so nobody is actually her boyfriend right now. Then again, seeing how often she's with Marcus and the fact that he's the only one making public appearances with her, it's hard to think that they're not an item right now.

Perhaps the issue between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has had something to do with that, but at this moment, both Larsa and Marcus are single.

Comments / 16

James Black
2d ago

She like " I remember looking you at those Bulls game when you were 6 years old eating cotton candy, that one day......."

NorthPhillyJ
2d ago

Thank God her eggs are scrambled! No babies from this union, and he'll eventually meet younger and move on!

