New nation, new ideas: A study finds immigrants out-innovate native-born Americans
Sergey Brin, co-founder Google; Satya Nadella, head of Microsoft; Hedy Lamarr, a Hollywood actress who, quite incredibly, was also a pioneering inventor behind Wi-Fi and bluetooth; Elon Musk; Chien-Shiung Wu, who helped America build the first atom bomb; Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone; James Naismith, the inventor of basketball; Nikola Tesla, one of the most important minds behind the creation of electricity and radio.
Coinbase lays off around 20% of its workforce as crypto downturn continues
The cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is laying off 950 employees — around 20% of its workforce — due to the continued downturn in the crypto market and the broader economy, the company announced. This latest round of job cuts comes after the company laid off about 1,100 people back in June.
Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet the British prime minister
HONG KONG — Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher have asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a leading member of his international legal team said Tuesday. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 during...
Security forces regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and other buildings in the capital of Brasília on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government. By evening, security forces had retaken control of the breached buildings, said Flávio Dino, the minister of justice and public security....
Saudi Arabia says this year's hajj pilgrimage will return to pre-COVID levels
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one of the...
Talks between Biden and Mexico's López Obrador got off to a bit of a rough start
MEXICO CITY — President Biden and Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had a bumpy start to talks on Monday when what were supposed to be some brief opening pleasantries devolved into a contentious debate over the history of U.S. support for Latin America. Biden, López Obrador...
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
Pico Iyer's 'The Half Known Life' upends the conventional travel genre
A mesmerizing collection of essays that vividly recalls sojourns to mostly contentious yet fabled realms, Pico Iyer's The Half Known Life upends the conventional travel genre by offering a paradoxical investigation of paradise. Iyer's deeply reflective explorations at once affirm and challenge the French philosopher Blaise Pascal's statement that "All...
Coronavirus FAQ: How do I avoid catching COVID while flying in 2023?
We regularly answer frequently asked questions about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have a question you'd like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: "Weekly Coronavirus Questions." See an archive of our FAQs here. COVID is surging in China, a...
U.K.'s highly touted space launch fails to reach orbit due to an 'anomaly'
The rocket was set to make history, carrying satellites on what would be the first-ever orbital launch from the U.K. on Monday night. But Virgin Orbit says its LauncherOne rocket "experienced an anomaly" just before it could deliver its payload, and the craft was lost. The mission had been dubbed...
A child or youth died every 4.4 seconds in 2021. That number could get worse
Every 4.4 seconds in 2021, a child or young person died. About 5 million children died before their fifth birthday, and another 2.1 million died between the ages of 5 and 24. Most of those deaths could have been prevented, according to the United Nations report, "Levels and Trends in Child Mortality," released January 10.
The first orbital space launch from British soil will take off on Monday
The first orbital space launch from British soil is scheduled to take off on Monday. A modified Boeing 747 airplane known as Cosmic Girl will take off from Spaceport Cornwall in England. Once it reaches 35,000 feet in the air, the converted aircraft will deploy a rocket, called LauncherOne, into space.
Why Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida (and what Biden can do about it)
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed public government buildings on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government after spending more than two months denying the results of the country's presidential election. In scenes evocative of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S....
The attack on Brazil's Congress was stoked by social media — and by Trump allies
Long before Sunday's shocking attack on Brazil's Congress and other government buildings, warning signs on social media pointed to possible violence by backers of former President Jair Bolsonaro — one of several important parallels with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. The similarities run...
Extreme weather, fueled by climate change, cost the U.S. $165 billion in 2022
A town-flattening hurricane in Florida. Catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Crippling heatwaves in the Northeast and West. A historic megadrought. The United States endured 18 separate disasters in 2022 whose damages exceeded $1 billion, with the total coming to $165 billion, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
MacKenzie Scott is shaking up philanthropy's traditions. Is that a good thing?
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a series of devastating climate change-fueled events and high food and energy costs, 2022 was a year of significant turmoil. But at least in the philanthropy sector, there may be reason for optimism. On December 14, 2022 billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced...
England will ban single-use plastic plates and cutlery for environmental reasons
The British government is poised to ban certain single-use plastic products, a long-awaited step towards reducing pollution that environmentalists hope will be just one of many. The ban will cover plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and certain kinds of polystyrene cups and food containers, the Department for Environment,...
The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North's serious threat
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea's spike in missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and spark a wider conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday. Speaking with The...
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to prison, lashes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday. The website of Iran’s judiciary said a Revolutionary Court sentenced 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele...
