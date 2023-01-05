ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Grice Connect

Savannah SCORE offers workshop series

New Year, new skills? Savannah SCORE is offering a new workshop series for entrepreneurs to kick start the new year. Beginning on Jan. 10, Savannah SCORE will host a series of workshops geared to guiding new and emerging entrepreneurs through the business landscape. Reality Check – What every aspiring business...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Local group helping community file taxes for free

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal

For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness list for murder trial

Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness …. Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah.  It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — People in Savannah are preparing to cheer from home for the bulldogs as they attempt to win the national championship again. The UGA Alumni Association will be setting up for the big game at Starland Yard this year.  “There’s a huge UGA following in Savannah for football. We’re fortunate to be close […]
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Green Pond announces groundbreaking ceremony for community center

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Green Pond community celebrated the official groundbreaking ceremony of its first local community center. The intended reach will include areas such as Jacksonboro, Ritter, White Hall, Catholic Hill, Wiggins, Hickory Hill, Bennetts Point and Turkey Hill. The community was invited to attend the event to witness...
GREEN POND, SC
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

