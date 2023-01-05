Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savannah SCORE offers workshop series
New Year, new skills? Savannah SCORE is offering a new workshop series for entrepreneurs to kick start the new year. Beginning on Jan. 10, Savannah SCORE will host a series of workshops geared to guiding new and emerging entrepreneurs through the business landscape. Reality Check – What every aspiring business...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WJCL
Local group helping community file taxes for free
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness list for murder trial
Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness …. Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah. It […]
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500 acres to be removed from the […]
wtoc.com
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — People in Savannah are preparing to cheer from home for the bulldogs as they attempt to win the national championship again. The UGA Alumni Association will be setting up for the big game at Starland Yard this year. “There’s a huge UGA following in Savannah for football. We’re fortunate to be close […]
walterborolive.com
Green Pond announces groundbreaking ceremony for community center
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Green Pond community celebrated the official groundbreaking ceremony of its first local community center. The intended reach will include areas such as Jacksonboro, Ritter, White Hall, Catholic Hill, Wiggins, Hickory Hill, Bennetts Point and Turkey Hill. The community was invited to attend the event to witness...
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
wtoc.com
New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
live5news.com
Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
