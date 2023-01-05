Read full article on original website
NFT project accepted $3M to move its collection to Polygon
The team behind y00ts and DeGods were paid $3m to move their collections off Solana and onto Polygon, according to a January 6 announcement from the company. The statement was made on Discord and copied to Twitter by Frank III, founder of the two projects. The developers had previously announced...
Metaverse to possibly create $5T in value by 2030: McKinsey report
While the 2022 bear market grazed off the excitement around the budding crypto sub-ecosystems such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse remains well-positioned for long-term disruption. Considering the myriad consumer and business-centric use cases the metaverse could cater to, a McKinsey & Company report highlights the technology’s potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.
Nifty News: Fake Pokémon NFT game spreads malware, ‘Jai Ho’ singer to launch metaverse and more
A phishing website purporting to offer a Pokémon-branded nonfungible token (NFT) card game has been spreading malware to unsuspecting gamers, a cybersecurity firm has warned. The website, which at the time of writing was still online, also claims to offer an NFT marketplace, with a link to buy tokens, and even an area to stake NFTs — all based on the popular Japanese media franchise.
Bluechip NFT project Moonbirds signs with Hollywood talent agents UTA
The NFT-focused company was founded by early-stage Facebook and Twitter investor Kevin Rose, and designer Justin Mezzell in February 2022. The company also has the Proof Collective and Oddities NFT collections in its catalog. Announcing the move via Twitter on Jan. 6, Rose suggested that the goal of the deal...
Mastercard partners with Polygon to launch Web3 musician accelerator program
Global payments giant Mastercard is ramping up its exposure blockchain tech yet again, after announcing a Polygon-based accelerator program to help musicians build their careers via Web3. The firm announced the "Mastercard Artist Accelerator" program via a Jan. 7 blog post, outlining that from this spring, it will connect five...
Fidelity downsizes value of its Twitter holdings
Investment firm Fidelity has written down the value of its initial stake in Twitter following its funding of Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. According to a filing from the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund in November 2022, the firm has written down the carrying value of its Twitter investment by more than 50%. The filing was first reported by Axios.
OpenAI will lead to better art and narration in Web3 games — Immutable exec
The creation of smart contracts and Web3 interfaces has led to an entirely new play-to-earn or nonfungible token (NFT) genre of video games. But during the 2021 crypto bull market and subsequent crash of 2022, many of the games in this niche went through incredible ups and downs in terms of player count and transaction volume.
Touch, smell become the next big thing for the metaverse at CES 2023
The sense of smell has been added to the virtual reality (VR) experience as showcased by metaverse-focused companies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. A recent report from consulting firm McKinsey & Company predicted that the metaverse could potentially generate $5 trillion in value by 2030. However, the report noted that metaverse success would need a more developed human aspect that delivers positive experiences to its users. One of these catalysts may be the integration of the sense of smell and touch into VR experiences which were showcased at the recent CES.
NFT Steez and Lukso co-founder examine the implications of digital self-sovereignty in Web3
Sovereign identity has been a hot topic in blockchain and cryptocurrency, especially with the rise of the creator economy. Currently, there are two types of digital identities. The first is federated and centralized, whereby data is in the control of the service provider, while the second is self-sovereign digital identity. The later is often cited as a human right that can reclaim agency using blockchain technology, but what frameworks exist that aid in governing it?
Industry seeks solutions for NFT image-hosting disasters
The image-hosting aspect of nonfungible tokens is in need of major improvements. First, people saw NFTs on FTX break after it declared bankruptcy. More recently, NFTs on the marketplace Magic Eden showed some questionable images instead of their actual thumbnails. As the problem continues to persist, Cointelegraph reached out to...
