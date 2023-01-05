Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
fox56news.com
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report
The safety has taken another step towards recovery. Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
fox56news.com
Browns Fire Franchise Legend, Radio Voice Bernie Kosar
The retired quarterback announced the news just an hour before the team’s regular-season finale. View the original article to see embedded media. On the same day as the Browns’ regular-season finale, radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar announced he has been fired by the team. “I was...
fox56news.com
Saints Gave Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton, per Report
New Orleans has reportedly given Denver permission to speak with its former head coach. The Broncos have reportedly requested and earned permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton’s name has been linked to Denver since the Broncos...
fox56news.com
Dick Vitale Gets Fooled by a NFL Network Replay and Handles It Like a Trouper
He gives himself a turnover after the Packers-Lions blunder. 1. Anyone who may ever make a lighthearted blunder should take a lesson from Dick Vitale on how to handle the fallout from their slipup. The legendary college basketball announcer flipped on the NFL Network on Thursday night and saw the...
fox56news.com
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates
The head coach is in his fourth season with the team. Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league.
Comments / 0