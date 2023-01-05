ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report

The safety has taken another step towards recovery. Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
Browns Fire Franchise Legend, Radio Voice Bernie Kosar

The retired quarterback announced the news just an hour before the team’s regular-season finale. View the original article to see embedded media. On the same day as the Browns’ regular-season finale, radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar announced he has been fired by the team. “I was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Saints Gave Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton, per Report

New Orleans has reportedly given Denver permission to speak with its former head coach. The Broncos have reportedly requested and earned permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton’s name has been linked to Denver since the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates

The head coach is in his fourth season with the team. Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league.
ARIZONA STATE

