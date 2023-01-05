Read full article on original website
Related
‘Kevin Who?’ In McCarthy’s Hometown, a Different Take on His Fate
The embattled congressman has plenty of fans at home, but they’re not exactly waiting by the TV to figure out his fate.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going
George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and...
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Virginia GOP congressman vows he will not support McCarthy for House speaker: 'Part of the swamp cartel'
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., on why he will not support Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Republican House speaker, with a vote scheduled for Tuesday.
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes […]
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EST
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The 13-3 ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
newsnationnow.com
Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6
(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
abovethelaw.com
Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV
Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
Kevin McCarthy's California hometown has mixed views of speaker shambles
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s political troubles don’t stop at the Washington Beltway.
Meet CA’s first Latino U.S. Senator + Another bad day for McCarthy + Newsom declares emergency
Meet CA’s first Latino U.S. Senator + Another bad day for McCarthy + Newsom declares emergency
Elon Musk's pick for House speaker just suffered more historic losses
Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk once told "60 Minutes" that "(when) something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are not in your favor." Endorsing a California congressman on the back of a string of historic defeats apparently rose to that standard, because the odds are not currently in Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy's favor. The CEO of Twitter on Thursday took to the social media platform he...
'It was a massacre': Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders push to rename Oklahoma site
In 1868, the U.S. carried out a surprise attack on Cheyenne families near the Washita River. The land is now a national historic site.
MSNBC
Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP
For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
Trump's influence looms large as Michiganders eye open US Senate seat
Republicans say they will compete for Debbie Stabenow's open Senate seat in 2024, but will Donald Trump help or hurt that effort.
Comments / 0