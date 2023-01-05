ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going

George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and...
NEW YORK STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
WGN News

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EST

US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The 13-3 ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6

(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV

Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Elon Musk's pick for House speaker just suffered more historic losses

Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk once told "60 Minutes" that "(when) something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are not in your favor." Endorsing a California congressman on the back of a string of historic defeats apparently rose to that standard, because the odds are not currently in Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy's favor. The CEO of Twitter on Thursday took to the social media platform he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy