Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO