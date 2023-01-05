ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County EMT staff returns to pre-pandemic levels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic caused staffing shortages in a lot of industries, including health care. Ambulance services across the country struggled to respond to calls with a thin staff. East Tennessee was no different but they are recovering. “During the peak of the pandemic, we saw our staffing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a scary thought – somebody collapses and goes into cardiac arrest but you have the potential to save somebody’s life by knowing how to react in that emergency situation. James Pesterfield is the East Tennessee Program Specialist with The American Red Cross. He has his advanced EMT license, and before working in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Meet Tahan, the newest tiger at Zoo Knoxville!

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. Updated: 2 hours ago. Hive Life hosted its third annual conference and trade show at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

House Fire at 124S Kyle Street

KNOXVILLE -- This afternoon at 2:40 PM, the Knox County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male stating his home was on fire. Additionally, the male said everyone was out of the house. On arrival of the first KFD unit, smoke was showing from the rear and eves...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Deputy Injured in Crash

A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy