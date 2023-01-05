Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry. The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need. Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
wvlt.tv
Knox County EMT staff returns to pre-pandemic levels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic caused staffing shortages in a lot of industries, including health care. Ambulance services across the country struggled to respond to calls with a thin staff. East Tennessee was no different but they are recovering. “During the peak of the pandemic, we saw our staffing...
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
wvlt.tv
Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a scary thought – somebody collapses and goes into cardiac arrest but you have the potential to save somebody’s life by knowing how to react in that emergency situation. James Pesterfield is the East Tennessee Program Specialist with The American Red Cross. He has his advanced EMT license, and before working in […]
wvlt.tv
Meet Tahan, the newest tiger at Zoo Knoxville!
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. Updated: 2 hours ago. Hive Life hosted its third annual conference and trade show at the...
knoxvilledailysun.com
House Fire at 124S Kyle Street
KNOXVILLE -- This afternoon at 2:40 PM, the Knox County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male stating his home was on fire. Additionally, the male said everyone was out of the house. On arrival of the first KFD unit, smoke was showing from the rear and eves...
Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
WATE
Deputy Injured in Crash
A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
2 bald eagles spotted in Alcoa Saturday morning
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
Volunteer Ministry Center to open new housing development giving 48 homes to chronically homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteer Ministry Center will soon open new supportive housing homes. Caswell Manor will have 48 units and is set to welcome the first people on Monday. It will house people who chronically experience homelessness or who have a disability. These homes will meet three big needs...
wvlt.tv
Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you'll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff's office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
