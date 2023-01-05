Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Mizzou women's basketball railroaded by Razorbacks, 77-55
There was snow on the ground outside, but it was colder inside Mizzou Arena. Missouri held a lead briefly as the team hosted Arkansas on Sunday. A free throw from junior guard Sarah Rose-Smith gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the afternoon at 9-4 with 4:24 left in the first quarter. But the hosts wouldn’t score again for another 11:02. They finished the first period shooting just 2-21 from the field and missed their first seven shots of the second.
Scarlet Nation
Baylor transfer safety Alfahiym Walcott commits to Arkansas
Following an official visit to Arkansas, Baylor safety transfer Alfayhim Walcott has called the Hogs. The Wilmington, North Carolina, native went public with his decision on Twitter on Sunday. The decision comes after Walcott visited Fayetteville during the transfer visit window this week. He also made a stop at Texas...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-Auburn, projected lineups, more
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) are slated to hit the road to Auburn, Alabama, where they will take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1) in a Saturday night showdown. Head coach Bruce Pearl's squad enters the contest having lost by 12 to unranked Georgia on the...
Scarlet Nation
No. 13 Arkansas falls at No. 22 Auburn, 72-59
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks could not overcome a bad offensive performance with its defense Saturday evening, as they fell to No. 22 Auburn, 72-59, inside Neville Arena. Arkansas freshman Anthony Black gave his best effort in the second half with 18 points in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough. The Hogs shot just 33.9% from the field, 12.5% from three and they were 19 of 32 from the free throw line.
Scarlet Nation
Sources: Arkansas parts ways with CB coach Dominique Bowman
Arkansas is moving on from cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman after he spent just one season in Fayetteville, sources told HawgBeat. John Brice of FootballScoop first reported the news. The move comes as Bowman is reportedly pursuing other coaching opportunities following the hire of new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive...
Scarlet Nation
Baylor transfer CB Lorando Johnson commits to Arkansas
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks landed a much-needed commitment from former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson on Friday. Johnson is a former 5.7 three-star prospect out of Lancaster, Texas. He spent two seasons at Baylor, where he recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one forced fumble in his 2022 campaign. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and he's expected to enroll at Arkansas this month.
Scarlet Nation
Current outlook, salaries of Arkansas football assistant coaches
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team has seen four assistant coaches leave and four new assistants enter the program since the end of the season. Arkansas' first coaching change came when strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was fired following the loss to Missouri in the regular season finale. Pittman brought in Ben Sowders, who was the director of strength and conditioning at Louisville in 2022. Arkansas actually saved $25,000 in this situation, as Walker made $425,000 annually and Sowders is set to make $400,000.
Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Roundup: Hogs host transfers, gain PWO commitment
Scarlet Nation
Coveted WR transfer Isaac TeSlaa recaps official visit
The Arkansas coaching staff has placed a heavy emphasis on wide receiver in the transfer portal, after losing most of their production to the NFL Draft and transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season. Isaac TeSlaa, a wide receiver transfer out of Division II Hillsdale College, saw his...
