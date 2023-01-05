On a warm late September afternoon in Silver City, a group of schoolchildren caught a butterfly and gently placed a blue tag onto its wing. Months later and 700 miles away, a woman in California spotted the tagged wing through her binoculars on Jan. 2 — shedding new light on how monarchs migrate through New Mexico. Thanks to the sighting, it’s now known for the first time that some of our Silver City monarchs are California-bound.

