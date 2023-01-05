ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Third-graders make important contribution to monarch migration

On a warm late September afternoon in Silver City, a group of schoolchildren caught a butterfly and gently placed a blue tag onto its wing. Months later and 700 miles away, a woman in California spotted the tagged wing through her binoculars on Jan. 2 — shedding new light on how monarchs migrate through New Mexico. Thanks to the sighting, it’s now known for the first time that some of our Silver City monarchs are California-bound.
SILVER CITY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.  The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM

