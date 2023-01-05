ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Jessica Batten Expecting First Child

“Love Is Blind” star Jessica Batten, 38, is going to be a mom this year!

On Thursday, Batten took to Instagram to reveal that she’s expecting her first child with husband Ben McGrath.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨.”

She added, “Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023🙏✨ We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️ Ahh!!!”

The news comes just five months after Jessica and Ben tied the knot.

It’ll be Jessica’s first child and Ben’s third. He is already a dad of two from a past relationship.

Ben popped the question to Jessica in September 2021 after more than a year of dating.

At the time, she told People magazine, “I don't think it has quite sunk in, but I'm definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine. It's been really, really exciting!"

Jessica appeared on the first season of “Love Is Blind,” getting engaged to Mark Cuevas. However, their relationship wouldn’t last since she called off the engagement.

Of her time on reality TV, she shared with the outlet, “It was such a weird time, and I was definitely experiencing some hate when the original show came out. It was like, kind of like that Taylor Swift song 'Reputation.'"

Community Policy