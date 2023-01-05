ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Birmingham City FC shirt in memory of murdered Arthur

Birmingham City FC is to raise money for the NSPCC with a one-off football shirt in memory of the murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. He was a fan of the club, with players from the men's and women's teams set to wear the design on 21 and 22 January, around the time of his birthday.
BBC

Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow

Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC

Bravery award for nine-year-old Villa fan with cancer

A young footballer who had to put his sporting ambitions on hold when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour has received a bravery award. Aston Barnett, nine, from Wolverhampton was due a visit from Aston Villa talent scouts but instead had to undergo treatment after collapsing in August. The...
The Independent

Leeds star Keara Bennett determined to seize the moment after stellar campaign

Leeds and England hooker Keara Bennett says her sport must seize the moment and build on a breakthrough World Cup campaign when the new Betfred Women’s Super League season gets under way at Easter.Bennett featured in all five games as England reached the semi-finals, where they were beaten by New Zealand in front of a near-capacity 7,139 crowd in York.England’s performances sparked interest in Australia’s fully professional NRLW, with a number of players, including Bennett’s Rhinos team-mates Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp, linked with opportunities Down Under.And with both the Rhinos and the newly rebranded York Valkyrie announcing they will...
