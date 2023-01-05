Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
Harry Redknapp: I love the magic of the FA Cup… but it has stung me as both a player and manager
THERE are some games that live with you forever — and this weekend always brings back loads of memories for me. But the way the FA Cup is treated these days, I doubt many current players will look back on the competition with the same affection once they’ve retired.
BBC
Birmingham City FC shirt in memory of murdered Arthur
Birmingham City FC is to raise money for the NSPCC with a one-off football shirt in memory of the murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. He was a fan of the club, with players from the men's and women's teams set to wear the design on 21 and 22 January, around the time of his birthday.
Watch Bolton fan in away end at Barnsley get a girl’s number from the home end thanks to some help from a steward
A Bolton fan managed to get a Barnsley supporter's phone number with the help of a steward during their League One game on Monday. A clip which emerged on social media showed the Barnsley-supporting woman handing her number to the steward. He then proceeded to carry it back to the...
Arsenal to wear special all-white kit vs Oxford United in FA Cup for ‘No More Red’ campaign to tackle knife crime
ARSENAL will wear a special all-white kit in the FA Cup on Monday as part of their 'No More Red' campaign to tackle knife crime. Alongside kit manufacturers adidas, the Gunners launched the campaign last January and wore an all-white strip in the third round defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2022.
Atom Valley: Andy Burnham’s vision for regenerating Greater Manchester
The regional mayor has taken levelling up into his own hands with the ‘nuclear option’ of a hi-tech manufacturing hub named for the city’s role in splitting the atom
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC
Bravery award for nine-year-old Villa fan with cancer
A young footballer who had to put his sporting ambitions on hold when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour has received a bravery award. Aston Barnett, nine, from Wolverhampton was due a visit from Aston Villa talent scouts but instead had to undergo treatment after collapsing in August. The...
Leeds star Keara Bennett determined to seize the moment after stellar campaign
Leeds and England hooker Keara Bennett says her sport must seize the moment and build on a breakthrough World Cup campaign when the new Betfred Women’s Super League season gets under way at Easter.Bennett featured in all five games as England reached the semi-finals, where they were beaten by New Zealand in front of a near-capacity 7,139 crowd in York.England’s performances sparked interest in Australia’s fully professional NRLW, with a number of players, including Bennett’s Rhinos team-mates Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp, linked with opportunities Down Under.And with both the Rhinos and the newly rebranded York Valkyrie announcing they will...
