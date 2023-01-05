Owner Jennifer Houghtaling opened the Hopkinton studio in 2017, and said via social media that she was thinking in late 2019 of opening a second studio, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her Hopkinton studio, which offers hot yoga and hot strength classes, persevered over the past couple of years via a combination of online and in-person classes.

