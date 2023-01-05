ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business buzz: Shanti Yoga adding Natick studio; Residence Inn seeks to expand

Owner Jennifer Houghtaling opened the Hopkinton studio in 2017, and said via social media that she was thinking in late 2019 of opening a second studio, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her Hopkinton studio, which offers hot yoga and hot strength classes, persevered over the past couple of years via a combination of online and in-person classes.
Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration in Natick on Jan. 16

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by attending a program on Jan. 16 at 10am in person or online that will feature performances from student groups, Middle and High School MLK Day Creative Contest winners, community leaders and partners, Interfaith Clergy representatives, a keynote address, and more.
