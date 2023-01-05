Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Weather Advisory today
Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
Hearing scheduled for accused police killer
We could be moving closer to a trial date for the man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers nearly a year ago. According to online records, a hearing is scheduled for this morning for Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland in Rockingham County Circuit Court. At which time a judge...
New fire house open house scheduled for today
Rockingham County fire officials will be holding an open house today for their new Fire Station 10 that went into operation last month. Chief Jeremy Holloway says the station will have a fully-staffed fire engine as well as ambulance and the open house will take place on Sunday afternoon. The...
