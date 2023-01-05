Apple TV + is back with some great treats for the kiddos! “Helpsters” season three returns with all-new episodes Friday, January 6.

Danielle Brooks Guest Stars On ‘Helpsters’

The latest Helpsters episodes feature an impressive lineup of guest stars and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip that features one of our faves — Danielle Brooks! Brooks plays none other than Donna the Dentist on the show. Check out the precious clip below:

The guest star goodness also includes Emmy Award winner Andrea Martin (“Evil”), Emmy Award winner John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), Emmy Award nominee Tami Sagher (“Search Party”), Nathan Lee Graham (“Zoolander”), Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That”), Grammy Award nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (“Genius”), Johnathan Fernandez (“Gossip Girl”), Eugene Cordero (“Loki”), Maulik Pancholy (“Only Murders in the Building”), Sunita Mani (“Spirited”), Emmy Award nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu (“ZIWE”), Emmy Award and Grammy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”), Grammy Award nominee Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Rebecca Henderson (“Russian Doll”), Grammy Award and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (“Ain’t Too Proud”), Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Danny Pudi (“Mythic Quest”), Shannon Devido (“Difficult People”) and more, as well as musical guests Grammy Award nominee Blood Orange, Blanco Brown, Jensen McRae and Grammy Award nominee Syd.

The acclaimed series follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

The all-new episodes of Helpsters are available Friday, January 6th on Apple TV+.