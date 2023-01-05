ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sundance shares lineup for 2023 Film Festival

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

After a two-year absence, Sundance Film Festival is back, announcing its lineup of screenings. The festival, hosted in Utah, will host various in-person screenings that include film premieres and reruns of festival darlings.

CODA ,” which premiered at Sundance last year and won the Academy Award for Best Picture, will be screened for the first time in person.

“These five new films round out our program in an exciting and emotional way. They are cinematic experiences that delight, entertain, and keep us on the edge of our seats. The works introduce us to new voices, along with directors we’re excited to welcome back to the Festival,”said Kim Yutani, Sundance’s director of programming. “Having four encore films play in Utah is truly a homecoming. While they reached audiences around the world, wherever they were, this year they will return to fuel the energy and excitement at the heart of the Sundance community.”

Sundance kicks off this January 19th, screening films and hosting events all through the end of the month. The festival will be hosted in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort, with tickets going on sale on its website this January 12. Scroll down to have a look at some of the premieres and screenings available.

U.S. Documentary Competition

Beyond Utopia / U.S.A. (Director: Madeleine Gavin, Producers: Jana Edelbaum, Rachel Cohen, Sue Mi Terry) — Hidden camera footage augments this perilous high-stakes journey as we embed with families attempting to escape oppression, ultimately revealing a world most of us have never seen.

Premieres

Earth Mama / U.S.A (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Savanah Leaf, Producers: Cody Ryder, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Sam Bisbee) — A pregnant single mother with two children in foster care embraces her Bay Area community as she fights to reclaim her family.

Flora and Son / U.S.A, Ireland (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: John Carney, Producers: Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, Robert Walpole) — Single mom Flora is at war with her teenage son, petty thief Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, she rescues a beat-up guitar from a dumpster and finds that one person’s trash can be a family’s salvation.

Past Lives / U.S.A (Director and Screenwriter: Celine Song, Producers: Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa) — Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny and love, and the choices that make a life.

Encore Special Screenings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EY2L4_0k4brola00 Courtesy of Sundance
“CODA” premiered at Sundance last year.

CODA / U.S.A, France (Director and Screenwriter: Siân Heder, Producers: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger) — As a CODA – Child of Deaf Adults – Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Klondike / Ukraine, Turkey (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Maryna Er Gorbach, Producers: Mehmet Bahadir Er, Sviatoslav BulakovskyI) — The story of a Ukrainian family living on the border of Russia – Ukraine during the start of war. Irka refuses to leave her house even as the village gets captured by armed forces. Shortly after they find themselves at the center of an air crash catastrophe on July 17, 2014.

Navalny / U.S.A. (Director: Daniel Roher, Producers: Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris) — Anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny recovers in Berlin after nearly being poisoned to death with the nerve agent Novichok. He makes shocking discoveries about his assassination attempt and bravely decides to return home – whatever the consequences.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised ) / U.S.A. (Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel) — An epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion shines a light on the importance of history and the healing power of music during times of unrest.

All the Latinos nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe Award

On Tuesday, January 10, the long-awaited awards season kicks off with celebrating the eightieth edition of the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. During the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will distinguish film and television professionals excelling in the industry. In a few days,...
