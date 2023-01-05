Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Analysis-Bankman-Fried Fraud Charges Sidestep Debate Over How U.S. Law Sees Crypto
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried may find it hard to argue the fraud charges against him should be tossed because of uncertainty as to how U.S. law treats cryptocurrency, as other high-profile defendants in criminal cases involving digital assets have done. That is because Manhattan federal prosecutors' charges against...
DOJ Faces New Nightmare in Prosecuting Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland's investigation into Trump's mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago has been upended again—this time, by his own boss.
US News and World Report
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
US News and World Report
Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico Show Unity Despite Friction
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the annual North America Leaders Summit. The leaders offered a unified front...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized in the U.S. With Abdominal Pain - Report
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, with "abdominal pain," newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years with...
US News and World Report
GOP Seizes on Biden Classified Documents Discovery
Republicans are seizing on news that President Joe Biden’s personal lawyers discovered documents with classified markings at his former office in a think tank, drawing comparisons with former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified materials. [. READ:. Trump Wades Back Into the Mainstream ]. The disclosure immediately evoked...
US News and World Report
New U.S. House Creates Committee Focused on Competing With China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to create a select committee on China, using one of its first votes since Republicans took control to stress members' desire to counter Beijing's growing international influence. The House voted 365 to 65 in favor of a resolution...
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost Review - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total...
US News and World Report
U.S. Interior Department Names Elizabeth Klein to Oversee Offshore Energy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday named Elizabeth Klein, a lawyer who worked in the Obama and Clinton administrations, to head the bureau that oversees offshore oil, gas and wind development. Klein will take over for the current head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Amanda...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Readies Biggest Layoffs Since the Financial Crisis
(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment. Just over 3,000 employees will be let go, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors -Source
(Reuters) -Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who helped to amplify former President Donald Trump's false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors seeking documents about payments he received from Trump or his presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Comments / 2