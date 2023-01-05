Read full article on original website
electrek.co
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals
Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Three-Stage Snow Blowers of 2023
Raise a frostbitten hand if you like clearing snow. We thought not. Fortunately, three-stage snow blowers, sometimes called snow throwers, tackle that woeful winter chore up to 30 percent faster than two-stage models, in part because they can clear deeper snow with a single pass. “Upgrading from a two-stage to...
US News and World Report
Carmaker Stellantis Seals Batteries Material Deal With Element 25
MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday. The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential...
torquenews.com
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck
Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
msn.com
Best New Pickup Trucks of 2023
Slide 1 of 14: Pickup trucks are hugely popular, and many models offer more off-road and towing capabilities than most people need. The good news is that the resurgence of smaller trucks makes the body style even more accessible pricewise while maintaining a notable amount of versatility and capability. Our editors have put just about every pickup truck sold today through our renowned testing regimen. From performance testing to cargo area measurements and a real-world fuel economy challenge, we do it all. From entry-level work trucks and heavy-duty haulers to hybrid-powered and high-performance models, these pickups are the very best of the breed. Here are the best pickup trucks for other model years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019.
Watch This Teardown of a 300,000-Mile Toyota Camry Engine
YouTube/The Car Care NutThis video should serve as a reminder of the value of regular maintenance.
Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian
To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
RideApart
Check Out This SP Takegawa Honda DAX 125 Build
Take a look at what can be done with the Honda DAX 125, courtesy of SP Takegawa. The Japanese accessories maker has a lot of pieces for the little lightweight minibike from Team Red, and it’s all on display in this build. Young Machine picked up on this bike...
electrek.co
Mercury unveils new 100% electric outboard boat motor with easy-swap batteries
Mercury took to the CES 2023 show to unveil its latest electric outboard motor for small boats. Meet the Mercury Avator 7.5e. The unit is an all-in-one propulsion package that includes the motor, battery, and electronics in a self-contained system. It is designed for small watercraft that accept transom-mount outboards.
electrek.co
2023 may be a roller coaster for e-bike prices as ONYX slashes, others raise
Prices in the electric bike industry spent years with relative stability until the pandemic’s many ripple effects wreaked havoc on the industry. Over the last few years, we’ve watched prices rocket up and then plunge back down again in a matter of months, only to repeat. Many riders had hoped to see 2023 bring with it a return to normalcy in the industry. Based on the several recent price changes across many companies, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Top Speed
2023 Honda Gold Wing: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda rolls into MY2023 with a carryover for its base model Gold Wing bagger. It sports the same proven engine and electronics package that long held it in good stead, along with many of the same creature comforts as its tour-tastic siblings to make it a capable commuter. 2023 Honda...
RideApart
Taiwanese Manufacturer SYM Updates The Symphony Cargo For 2023
Today's on-the-go generation, particularly in Europe and Asia, focuses primarily on practicality and efficiency when moving around the densely packed metropolis. This is why a lot of folks have stowed away their big cars and SUVs, and instead rely on two-wheeled means of transportation for short trips in and around the city. This shift in consumer preference has paved the way for new utilitarian machines to take the spotlight.
electrek.co
Veer launches new low-cost electric boat for the average Joe that won’t sink your wallet
Electric boats offer major advantages for beginner and experienced boaters alike. But cleaner, quieter and more enjoyable boating often comes with a seriously hefty price tag. Or at least it used to before the Veer X13 was announced earlier this week. Compared to the prices we’re used to seeing, the...
Digital Trends
Portable wind turbines, solar tent, rolling battery round out Jackery’s CES 2023 launches
Jackery is one of the most popular manufacturers of portable energy solutions, offering products that are stylish, environmentally friendly, and can easily be incorporated into most outdoor lifestyles. The company doubled down on these features during CES 2023, revealing several products that walked away with a total of four Innovation Awards.
How Much Does an Airstream Camper Cost?
Have you always wanted an Airstream camper, but not sure if you can afford one? Here are some of the most popular models broken down by price. The post How Much Does an Airstream Camper Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Ring Car Cam Lets You Monitor Your Vehicle 24/7 — See How Much It Costs
The home security company Ring is “ringing” in the new year with an innovative way to keep a close eye on your vehicle at all times. The company’s latest product, the Ring Car Cam, is a dual-facing dashboard security camera that comes equipped with night vision and the ability to detect motion.
