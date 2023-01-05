Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Carmaker Stellantis Seals Batteries Material Deal With Element 25
MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday. The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential...
Southwest Airlines Reshuffles Senior Management Roles
(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior vice...
China Suspends Issuing Visas in Japan, S.Korea to Retaliate for COVID Curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) - China suspended issuing short-term visas in South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, after announcing it would retaliate against countries that required negative COVID-19 tests from Chinese travellers. China has ditched mandatory quarantines for arrivals and allowed travel to resume across its border with Hong Kong since Sunday,...
