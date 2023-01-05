Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Class AA, A, B, C and D North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, January 8
The 2022-23 Maine High School Basketball Team is about half over, with most teams having played 8 of their 16 regularly scheduled games. Here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings as of Sunday morning, January 8th for games reported and played through Saturday, January 7th.
MDI Girls Beat Winslow 71-28 [STATS]
The MDI Girls beat the Winslow Black Raiders 71-28 on the road on Saturday night, January 7th. The outcome wasn't in doubt after the 1st Quarter when the Trojans jumped out to a 28-2 lead. They led 48-10 at the end of the 1st Half and MDI was up 61-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Orono Boys Improve to 8-1, Beat MCI 69-39 [STATS]
The Orono Boys Basketball Team improved to 8-1 with a convincing 69-39 over the MCI Huskies in Orono on Saturday, January 7th. Orono drained 10 3-pointers in the game. Orono led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 55-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Girls Fall to Gardiner 81-48 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls fell to the Gardiner Tigers 81-48 on the road on Friday night, January 7th. Gardiner led 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took control in the 3rd Quarter as Megan Gallagher hit 4 3-pointers and led 64-41 after the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Beat Mt. View 73-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the Mt. View Mustangs 73-49 on Saturday afternoon, January 7th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium to remain undefeated. Ellsworth led 16-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-26 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up by 10 48-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before outscoring Mt. View 25-11 in the 4th Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Mt. View 82-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Girls beat the Mt. View Mustangs 82-30 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, January 7th. Ellsworth led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then blew the game open in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Mt. View 25-10 to take a 39-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring the Mustangs 17-1 in the 3rd Quarter it was 56-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Mt. Blue 58-52
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team escaped Farmington with a win, beating Mt. Blue 58-52 on Saturday, January 7th, to remain undefeated. The Witches trailed 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter but outscored Mt. Blue 10-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 22-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 39-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Brewer went 9-13 from the free throw line to hang on for the win.
Brewer Girls Tame Mt. Blue Cougars 55-21 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls traveled down to Farmington on Saturday afternoon, January 7th coming home with the "W" beating Mt. Blue 55-21. Brewer led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led comfortably 45-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and then held the Cougars scoreless in the 4th.
Nokomis’ Raegan King Voted 92.9 Week 4 Winter High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Nokomis High School's Raegan King who was voted the 92.9 Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for the Week December 26-31. We had 10 outstanding nominees! Voting was open Tuesday January 3rd through 11:59 p.m. January 5th. The nominees were. Izzy Allen - Central High School...
Maine Beats Alaska-Anchorage 1-0 on Game Winner with 20 Seconds Left in Game
The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play, while Alaska-Anchorage was 0-2. Maine had 41 shots on goal while Alaska-Anchorage had 25. Victor Ostman was back in net for Maine, recording the shutout. Joey Lamoreaux was in goal for Alaska-Anchorage. Maine is not 7-9-2 overall while Alaska-Anchorage is 4-13-0....
GSA Defeats Sumner 56-42 [STATS]
The George Stevens Academy Eagles Boys Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 56-42 in Blue Hill on Friday night, January 6th. GSA dominated the 1st Quarter, leading 24-0 and led at the end of the 1st Half 32-8. The Eagles were up 47-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Maine Women Improve to 3-0 in America East – Beat NJIT 69-63
The Maine Women's Basketball Team improved to 3-0 in America East beating NJIT 69-63, on the road on Saturday, January 7th. Maine led 12 -11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 44-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
UMaine Beats Alaska-Anchorage 4-3 in OT for Weekend Sweep [VIDEO]
The UMaine Black Bears beat Alaska-Anchorage 4-3 in overtime for the weekend sweep on Saturday evening January 7th at the Alfond Arena. Maine took a 1-0 lead with 4:10 gone in the 1st Period on a goal from Luke Antonacci, assisted by David Breazeal and Cole Hanson. The Seawolves tied...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
844
Followers
5K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0