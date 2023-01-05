ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, ME

MDI Girls Beat Winslow 71-28 [STATS]

The MDI Girls beat the Winslow Black Raiders 71-28 on the road on Saturday night, January 7th. The outcome wasn't in doubt after the 1st Quarter when the Trojans jumped out to a 28-2 lead. They led 48-10 at the end of the 1st Half and MDI was up 61-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
WINSLOW, ME
Orono Boys Improve to 8-1, Beat MCI 69-39 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team improved to 8-1 with a convincing 69-39 over the MCI Huskies in Orono on Saturday, January 7th. Orono drained 10 3-pointers in the game. Orono led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 55-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ORONO, ME
Brewer Girls Fall to Gardiner 81-48 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls fell to the Gardiner Tigers 81-48 on the road on Friday night, January 7th. Gardiner led 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took control in the 3rd Quarter as Megan Gallagher hit 4 3-pointers and led 64-41 after the 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth Girls Beat Mt. View 82-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls beat the Mt. View Mustangs 82-30 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, January 7th. Ellsworth led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then blew the game open in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Mt. View 25-10 to take a 39-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring the Mustangs 17-1 in the 3rd Quarter it was 56-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Mt. Blue 58-52

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team escaped Farmington with a win, beating Mt. Blue 58-52 on Saturday, January 7th, to remain undefeated. The Witches trailed 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter but outscored Mt. Blue 10-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 22-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 39-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Brewer went 9-13 from the free throw line to hang on for the win.
BREWER, ME
Brewer Girls Tame Mt. Blue Cougars 55-21 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls traveled down to Farmington on Saturday afternoon, January 7th coming home with the "W" beating Mt. Blue 55-21. Brewer led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led comfortably 45-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and then held the Cougars scoreless in the 4th.
BREWER, ME
GSA Defeats Sumner 56-42 [STATS]

The George Stevens Academy Eagles Boys Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 56-42 in Blue Hill on Friday night, January 6th. GSA dominated the 1st Quarter, leading 24-0 and led at the end of the 1st Half 32-8. The Eagles were up 47-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BLUE HILL, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

