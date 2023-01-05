The Brewer Boys Basketball Team escaped Farmington with a win, beating Mt. Blue 58-52 on Saturday, January 7th, to remain undefeated. The Witches trailed 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter but outscored Mt. Blue 10-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 22-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 39-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Brewer went 9-13 from the free throw line to hang on for the win.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO