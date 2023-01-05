Hurricanes’ Yohandy Morales, Andrew Walters make Perfect Game’s preseason All-American teams
Baseball season is not far away, and the Hurricanes feature two of the nation’s top players.
Perfect Game scouting service named Miami closer Andrew Walters to its preseason All-American first team and picked UM third baseman Yohandy Morales for its third team on Thursday.
Walters and Morales previously received first- and second-team preseason All-American honors, respectively, from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Walters, who broke out as a relief ace last season, led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 14 saves last season. He had a 1.65 ERA and struck out 62 hitters in 32 2/3 innings. He was a consensus All-American last year.
Morales is the Hurricanes’ top offensive threat. He led Miami with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs, and he paced the team with a .650 slugging percentage and a 1.061 OPS. He also hit .329, which was third on the team.
Morales won a bronze medal with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team at the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament in the Netherlands, leading the team with a .400 average and four RBIs.
The Hurricanes, who Perfect Game ranks ninth to start the season, open the 2023 season at home against Penn State on Feb. 17.
