ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hurricanes’ Yohandy Morales, Andrew Walters make Perfect Game’s preseason All-American teams

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Baseball season is not far away, and the Hurricanes feature two of the nation’s top players.

Perfect Game scouting service named Miami closer Andrew Walters to its preseason All-American first team and picked UM third baseman Yohandy Morales for its third team on Thursday.

Walters and Morales previously received first- and second-team preseason All-American honors, respectively, from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Walters, who broke out as a relief ace last season, led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 14 saves last season. He had a 1.65 ERA and struck out 62 hitters in 32 2/3 innings. He was a consensus All-American last year.

Morales is the Hurricanes’ top offensive threat. He led Miami with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs, and he paced the team with a .650 slugging percentage and a 1.061 OPS. He also hit .329, which was third on the team.

Morales won a bronze medal with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team at the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament in the Netherlands, leading the team with a .400 average and four RBIs.

The Hurricanes, who Perfect Game ranks ninth to start the season, open the 2023 season at home against Penn State on Feb. 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes secure transfer commitment from center Matt Lee

The Hurricanes added crucial depth on the offensive line through the transfer portal on Sunday evening. After visiting Coral Gables over the weekend, Matt Lee, a center from UCF, announced his commitment to Miami on Twitter. Lee, an Oviedo native, chose the Hurricanes over Oklahoma. Lee, who posted on Twitter that he had two years of eligibility remaining, was not a highly touted prospect ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Playoff bound: Dolphins win regular-season finale vs. Jets, secure postseason berth

The Miami Dolphins were relieved of a long offseason of talk of a collapse and another playoff berth eluding the franchise with one long kick off the right foot of Jason Sanders. The Dolphins are headed to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season and third time since 2001. Needing a win in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets and a Buffalo Bills win over the ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ kickoff date, time announced for playoff game against Bills

The Miami Dolphins’ wild-card-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. next Sunday, the NFL announced. The No. 7-seed Dolphins (9-8) return to Orchard Park, N.Y. and Highmark Stadium to play the No. 2-seed Bills (13-3) after playing there on Dec. 17 and losing, 32-29, on a last-second field goal in Week 15. Miami split the season series with Buffalo, winning in Week ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nets putback with 3.2 seconds left stuns Heat 102-101; Adebayo forced to sit at finish with hand injury

Erik Spoelstra often discusses embracing the competition, particularly the higher-level moments over the course of the 82-game drudgery of the NBA regular season. Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena was one of the moments for the Miami Heat, exhausted in coming off an eight-day trip but hard up against an opponent that had won 13 of its previous 14. This in many ways was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 11-6 playoff-clinching victory over the New York Jets

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 11-6 win over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday that set Miami up for a wild-card round playoff game vs. the Bills in Buffalo next weekend: Jason Sanders is Da Man Kicker Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal to send the Dolphins to the playoff for the first time since the 2016 season. Sanders was 1 of 5 on field goal ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Orlando Robinson over Dewayne Dedmon opens Heat eyes in loss

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 102-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets: – We’ll start here. – Yes, this was about Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, until he got hurt. – But a subtext, at least a Heat subtext, was how Erik Spoelstra handled the Heat’s situation at backup center. – No, not nearly the sexiest aspect of the one, which might have been ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball wars in Fort Lauderdale: Will courts be built on a trash heap? Not quite.

Let’s talk pickleball, that wildly popular game that’s seen explosive growth in the past few years. Fans of the fast-growing sport say South Florida is in desperate need of more places to play. Two guys from Fort Lauderdale, retired entrepreneurs who share players’ frustration in waiting for a court, are on a mission to build what they call a world-class pickleball complex in Snyder Park that ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s what snowbirds need to know about homebuying this season

It’s buying season for snowbirds, the time of year when out-of-state seasonal buyers flock to South Florida for their second home. Picking up speed in January and lasting through the spring, these next few months are the optimal home shopping time for these buyers. Here’s what seasonal buyers need to know about the state of the condo market, projects in the works and whether they might have ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New El Camino on the way: 4th location promises to be largest one yet

El Camino restaurants continue to spread their signature “Mexican soul food” throughout South Florida. This coming spring, the boutique chain plans to open a fourth location in the soon-to-come Restaurant Row in Boca Raton. This latest expansion promises the largest El Camino yet, with 7,000 square feet inside and 3,000 square feet outdoors, doubling the al fresco dining space of the fairly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Elvis Weekend in Fort Lauderdale: Three top Florida tribute artists talk about life in blue suede shoes

Fifty years after Elvis Presley’s last star turn, Fort Lauderdale will be gripped by his memory this weekend, with three days of music, a film screening, a gospel brunch and more. Why is the King still a thing — even for people who weren’t alive when he was alive? Wellington-raised 19-year-old Matt Stone is drawn to Presley’s music — he’s a rising star in the Elvis Tribute Artist profession — ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coyotes master fitting into South Florida’s urban sprawl. But what’s on their menu?

John Ciccarelli and his buddy Ernest Slavis were out for an innocent Christmas Eve of Catholic Mass followed by some gambling. After worship at St. Maurice at Resurrection Catholic Church, they headed across the street to the Casino @ Dania Beach, where they expected an adrenaline rush from a good hand, not a wild animal. Around midnight, when their luck flattened, they took a break in Slavis’ ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

12 hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Davie

A multi-vehicle accident on I-75 in Davie on Saturday has left 12 people hospitalized, officials said. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Sheridan Street exit shortly after 5 p.m. Davie Fire Rescue initially transported seven patients with significant injuries to Memorial Regional Hospital, said Jorge Gonzalez, the Assistant Fire Chief of the Davie Fire Department. Gonzalez ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside of vehicle in Fort Lauderdale; police suspect foul play

An unidentified man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale early Friday morning, police say, in what appears to be a homicide. Fort Lauderdale police found the man in the vehicle about 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place, which is in the Middle River Terrace neighborhood off North Dixie Highway about four blocks north of Northeast 13th Street. He was pronounced ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward school district asks for external review on data breach concerns

Broward prosecutors are reviewing whether former Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and two other former administrators did anything wrong when they used closely guarded details about a district ransomware attack in a private business pitch. “Prosecutors have received some material from the school district and will review it and decide how to proceed,” said Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Sheriff’s deputy accused of using handcuffs as brass knuckles to punch man during arrest

A woman called 911 so that her boyfriend would leave her alone, then watched as he resisted arrest and was punched into submission while she screamed for Broward Sheriff’s deputies to stop, body-worn camera footage of the July 2022 altercation shows. One of the deputies is now accused of using excessive force by allegedly punching Ka’traughan Dones with handcuffs in his fist while Dones was ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy