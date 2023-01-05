ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL

LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
LEBANON, IL
KMOV

16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say; suspect charged

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two cars stolen from Festus auto dealer

Festus Police are investigating the thefts of two Dodge Challenger cars early this morning, Jan. 6, from Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, 1600 Parkway West, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said a Festus resident called the Police Department at about 2 a.m. and reported seeing a suspicious vehicle and several people in the auto dealership parking lot.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting

The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
ALTON, IL

