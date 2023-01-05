Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Alton phone call leads to man’s sentence in fraud conspiracy
A phone call to one Alton, Illinois, resident helped police identify the suspect of a bank fraud conspiracy, leading to one man's six-year prison sentence Friday.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
KMOV
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL
LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
Charges filed in two deadly Maryland Heights shootings
Two men face felony charges after two separate deadly shootings in Maryland Heights this week.
ATF, St. Louis Police warn of 3D printed switch that makes a gun fully automatic
There’s a disturbing trend in the St. Louis region…..guns being converted into fully automatic weapons with an after market attachment called, a switch. The devices are often made on 3-D printers.
KMOV
16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
Five wanted in Fenton gun store burglary, $5,000 reward offered
Authorities are searching for five people accused in a Fenton gun store burglary earlier this week.
Teen charged in St. Louis double-murder case from Aug. 2022
A teenager is behind bars in connection with St. Louis double-murder investigation from last August.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offers $5,000 reward to help locate 5 wanted suspects in burglary
The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward in the hopes that it will help find the five people wanted for stealing firearms from the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store in Fenton.
KMOV
Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say; suspect charged
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
myleaderpaper.com
Two cars stolen from Festus auto dealer
Festus Police are investigating the thefts of two Dodge Challenger cars early this morning, Jan. 6, from Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, 1600 Parkway West, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said a Festus resident called the Police Department at about 2 a.m. and reported seeing a suspicious vehicle and several people in the auto dealership parking lot.
KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
