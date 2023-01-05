ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

How to see the 1st meteor shower of 2023

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Linh Truong
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fwr8T_0k4bnvzF00

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The first of 12 meteor showers in 2023 is underway.

The Quadrantids meteor shower, which peaked Thursday morning, has the potential to be the strongest of the year, but it usually falls short due to its short peak of six hours and the poor weather during the month, according to the American Meteor Society.

The moon — a wolf moon — will also be full on Friday, making it harder to see this light show.

The Quadrantids shower, named after the former constellation Quadrans Muralis, originates not from a comet but an asteroid — specifically, the 2003 EHI asteroid, which takes 5.52 years to orbit the sun, according to NASA.

The shower’s radiant point is located on the northern edge of the constellation Boötes, not far from the end of the Big Dipper’s handle.

Fifty to 100 meteors per hour can typically be seen, especially in rural areas, while the peak can include as many as 120 visible meteors in an hour.

If you missed the shower’s peak, you can still catch the light show until Jan. 16.

No equipment is needed to view the Quadrantids. Just find the darkest location possible, lie back, look up, and let your eyes adjust to the dark.

The next major meteor shower of 2023 is the Lyrids, on April 22-23.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Major sewage spill shuts down traffic lane for 2 weeks, city says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A major sewage spill Tuesday morning in Savannah will shut down one lane of traffic for two weeks. Crews are repairing the damaged roadway near the Abercorn Heights neighborhood between Derenne Avenue, Abercorn and Bull streets. The City of Savannah said the spill was caused by a sewage line collapsing. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hardeeville man arrested on charges related to exploitation of minors

HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors. According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a […]
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Man apologizes for shooting teen campaigning for Warnock: ‘I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you … while you were out righteously serving our community’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him. The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him. “Young man, that I could apologize […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy